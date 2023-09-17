Best Mortal Kombat 1 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are 1080p gaming graphics cards launched as part of the last-gen Ampere lineup. These GPUs continue to be solid performers in the latest and most demanding video games. You can even crank up the resolution to 1440p in most titles by lowering the settings, making these budget GPUs a solid run for their money.

Therefore, it's no wonder the cards are a good option for playing Mortal Kombat 1, the latest entry in the long-running fighting game series. You can expect to play the game with a mix of high and ultra settings applied at 1080p without major performance issues.

This article will list the best settings combination for the last-gen 60-class graphics cards. We are targeting 60 FPS at 1080p with these GPUs.

Mortal Kombat 1 settings for RTX 3060

The Nvidia RTX 3060 is a 1080p gaming graphics card launched with future-proofing in mind. The GPU bundles 12 GB of video memory, which will help it perform in the latest video games without breaking a sweat. This formula also applies to Mortal Kombat 1, a new and demanding title.

The best settings combination for the game is as follows:

Video Mode: Borderless

Borderless Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 VSync: Off

Off Graphics Preset: Custom

Custom FPS Limit: 60

60 System Cursor: Off

Off Upscaling Method: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscaling Quality: Quality

Quality Upscaling Sharpness: 100

100 Texture Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Aniso Filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Bloom: On

On Ambient Occlusion: On

On Reflection: On

On Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off AA Mode: Default

Default Particle Density: High

You can turn off DLSS in the game if you're okay with a 40-50 FPS experience in the game. But we recommend relying on a bit of temporal upscaling that will ensure smooth gameplay without major frame drops.

Mortal Kombat 1 settings for RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti packs significantly more power than the 3060. This will allow you to crank up the settings and resolutions in most video games without losing a bunch of performance. However, we don't recommend playing Mortal Kombat 1 at 1440p because the visual quality sacrifice isn't worth it.

The best settings combination for the game is as follows (same as RTX 3060 above):

The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are more than powerful enough for playing the latest and most demanding video games. These GPUs will play Mortal Kombat 1 comfortably at high framerates with the above settings applied.