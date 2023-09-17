The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are fantastic high-performance graphics cards built for playing the latest and most demanding video games at high resolutions and framerates. Although the GPUs have already been replaced by the new RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti, they continue to deliver top-notch gaming performance with the latest games, such as Mortal Kombat 1.

The new rebooted entry in the long-running Mortal Kombat series brings better visuals and gameplay mechanics that help bolster one's overall experience. The game isn't very demanding on hardware, either. Therefore, you don't need the most powerful RTX 40 series graphics cards to play it.

Like any other high-profile video game release this year, the new Mortal Kombat has several graphics settings that need to be customized. In this article, we will list the best combination for the last-gen 70-class video cards from Team Green.

Mortal Kombat 1 settings for RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 can comfortably run not-so-demanding titles like Mortal Kombat 1 at 1440p without breaking a sweat. We recommend a mix of high and ultra settings with DLSS set to Quality for the best high framerate that is also visually appealing.

The best settings combination for the RTX 3070 in Mortal Kombat 1 is as follows:

Video Mode: Borderless

Borderless Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 VSync: Off

Off Graphics Preset: Custom

Custom FPS Limit: 60

60 System Cursor: Off

Off Upscaling Method: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscaling Quality: Quality

Quality Upscaling Sharpness: 100

100 Texture Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Aniso Filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Bloom: On

On Ambient Occlusion: On

On Reflection: On

On Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off AA Mode: Default

Default Particle Density: High

Mortal Kombat 1 settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more powerful than the original 3070. This allows gamers rocking this high-performance GPU to bump up the settings even further without losing significant performance. However, we don't recommend anything above a mix of high and ultra with DLSS turned at 1440p.

The best settings combination for the game is as follows:

Video Mode: Borderless

Borderless Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 VSync: Off

Off Graphics Preset: Custom

Custom FPS Limit: 60

60 System Cursor: Off

Off Upscaling Method: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscaling Quality: Quality

Quality Upscaling Sharpness: 100

100 Texture Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Aniso Filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Bloom: On

On Ambient Occlusion: On

On Reflection: On

On Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off AA Mode: Default

Default Particle Density: High

Mortal Kombat 1 plays well on high-performance graphics cards like RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti. Gamers on these GPUs need not worry too much about framerate issues. With the added benefit of DLSS, you can ensure extra FPS without having to upgrade your graphics card.