Best Mortal Kombat 1 graphics settings for Steam Deck

Mortal Kombat 1 is now out on the Windows PC and all current-gen consoles. The Steam Deck meets the minimum requirements for this game and hence players can expect a decent 40-50 FPS experience in it. Do note that this title isn't verified on the handheld yet. Thus, you will need to tweak the settings of this title to get high framerates.

The last installment in this long-running fighting series, Mortal Komat 11, runs pretty well on Valve's handheld. Some gamers have reported hitting 60 FPS with the low settings applied in that title. Hence, we aren't expecting the new game to work differently.

This article will walk you through the best settings for getting both 30 and 60 FPS. However, the latter might be a bit difficult to hit.

Best Mortal Kombat 1 graphics settings for 30 FPS on the Steam Deck

30 FPS in Mortal Kombat 1 is easily achievable. However, you'll have to crank down the settings to the absolute lowest on the Steam Deck to maintain that framerate, especially in online mode.

We also recommend turning FSR on for an optimal lag-free experience. This title's picture quality won't be the best with these settings.

The following settings work best for 30 FPS in this new fighting game:

Graphics

AMD custom GPU 0405 (RADV VANGOGH)

Display no.: 1: Display 1

1: Display 1 Video mode: Borderless

Borderless Screen resolution: 1280 x 800 (16:10)

1280 x 800 (16:10) Render resolution: 753 x 471

753 x 471 V-sync: Off

Off Graphics preset: Low

Low FPS limit 30

30 System cursor: Off

Upscaling

Upscaling method: AMD FSR 2

AMD FSR 2 Upscaling quality: Balanced

Balanced Upscaling sharpness: 20

Best Mortal Kombat 1 graphics settings for 60 FPS on the Steam Deck

60 FPS can be particularly hard to hit on the Steam Deck. Even with the lowest settings applied, performance in this title's online mode can be a bit disappointing. We recommend using the lowest settings with FSR 2 turned to performance for the best framerates.

However, those looking for a high-framerate experience in the new fighting game can try these settings in the title:

Graphics

AMD custom GPU 0405 (RADV VANGOGH)

Display no.: 1: Display 1

1: Display 1 Video mode: Borderless

Borderless Screen resolution: 1280 x 800 (16:10)

1280 x 800 (16:10) Render resolution: 753 x 471

753 x 471 V-sync: Off

Off Graphics preset: Low

Low FPS limit 60

60 System cursor: Off

Upscaling

Upscaling method: AMD FSR 2

AMD FSR 2 Upscaling quality: Performance

Performance Upscaling sharpness: 20

Mortal Kombat 1 plays pretty well on the Steam Deck. Do note that the handheld packs some of the most modest hardware available currently. Hence, most modern AAA titles present a sub-optimal performance on this console. However, even 30-40 FPS in a game like Mortal Kombat is decent enough. Fans of the series can have a blast while away from their consoles or gaming rig with the Deck.