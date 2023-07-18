Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super continue to rank among the most popular graphics cards ever made. The non-Super variant currently tops the Steam Hardware Survey charts. Surprisingly, these entry-level cards from a couple of generations ago can play Naraka Bladepoint well. The game has been the talk of the town after it went free to play last week.

Do note that customizing the graphics settings in Naraka is crucial. The game doesn't play well at the highest settings on the 1650 cards. Given the ton of settings gamers have to work with, the process can be a bit intimidating.

Thus, we will list a cheat sheet of the best graphics settings for the best framerates on the GTX 1650 and 1650 Super.

Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for GTX 1650

The GTX 1650 ranks among the slowest graphics cards currently on the market. Thus, to play Naraka at 1080p, gamers must sacrifice a bit of visual fidelity. A mix of low, medium, and high settings work best in the title.

The best video settings combination for the GTX 1650 is as follows:

General

Graphics API: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 Render scale: 100

100 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max frame rate: Unlimited

Unlimited Filter: Default

Default HDR display: Off

Off Brightness: As per your reference

As per your reference V-Sync: Off

Off Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost

On + Boost Nvidia Highlights: Off

Graphics

Quick set graphics: Custom

Custom Modeling accuracy: Medium

Medium Tessellation: Medium

Medium Effects: Medium

Medium Textures: Medium

Medium Shadows: Low

Low Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric clouds: Low

Low Ambient occlusion: High

High Screen space reflections: Medium

Medium Anti-aliasing: Medium

Medium Post-processing: High

High Light: Low

Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 Super is much faster than its non-Super sibling. Thus, gamers on this GPU can crank the settings higher and still maintain a decent framerate of above 40 FPS in Naraka Bladepoint. We don't recommend pushing the settings to the maximum on the 1650 Super since the frame drops can be pretty bad.

The following combination works best on the GTX 1650 Super GPU:

General

Graphics API: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 Render scale: 100

100 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max frame rate: Unlimited

Unlimited Filter: Default

Default HDR display: Off

Off Brightness: As per your reference

As per your reference V-Sync: Off

Off Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On + boost

On + boost Nvidia Highlights: Off

Graphics

Quick set graphics: Custom

Custom Modeling accuracy: High

High Tessellation: High

High Effects: High

High Textures: High

High Shadows: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Ambient occlusion: Medium

Medium Screen space reflections: High

High Anti-aliasing: High

High Post-processing: High

High Light: Medium

Gamers on the 1650 and 1650 Super can have a good time in this action battle royale. The game runs at about 40-50 FPS with the above settings applied, which is pretty decent for a title like Naraka.