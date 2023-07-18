Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super continue to rank among the most popular graphics cards ever made. The non-Super variant currently tops the Steam Hardware Survey charts. Surprisingly, these entry-level cards from a couple of generations ago can play Naraka Bladepoint well. The game has been the talk of the town after it went free to play last week.
Do note that customizing the graphics settings in Naraka is crucial. The game doesn't play well at the highest settings on the 1650 cards. Given the ton of settings gamers have to work with, the process can be a bit intimidating.
Thus, we will list a cheat sheet of the best graphics settings for the best framerates on the GTX 1650 and 1650 Super.
Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for GTX 1650
The GTX 1650 ranks among the slowest graphics cards currently on the market. Thus, to play Naraka at 1080p, gamers must sacrifice a bit of visual fidelity. A mix of low, medium, and high settings work best in the title.
The best video settings combination for the GTX 1650 is as follows:
General
- Graphics API: DirectX 11
- Render scale: 100
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Max frame rate: Unlimited
- Filter: Default
- HDR display: Off
- Brightness: As per your reference
- V-Sync: Off
- Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off
- Motion blur: Off
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
- Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost
- Nvidia Highlights: Off
Graphics
- Quick set graphics: Custom
- Modeling accuracy: Medium
- Tessellation: Medium
- Effects: Medium
- Textures: Medium
- Shadows: Low
- Volumetric lighting: Low
- Volumetric clouds: Low
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Screen space reflections: Medium
- Anti-aliasing: Medium
- Post-processing: High
- Light: Low
Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for GTX 1650 Super
The GTX 1650 Super is much faster than its non-Super sibling. Thus, gamers on this GPU can crank the settings higher and still maintain a decent framerate of above 40 FPS in Naraka Bladepoint. We don't recommend pushing the settings to the maximum on the 1650 Super since the frame drops can be pretty bad.
The following combination works best on the GTX 1650 Super GPU:
General
- Graphics API: DirectX 11
- Render scale: 100
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Max frame rate: Unlimited
- Filter: Default
- HDR display: Off
- Brightness: As per your reference
- V-Sync: Off
- Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off
- Motion blur: Off
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
- Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: On + boost
- Nvidia Highlights: Off
Graphics
- Quick set graphics: Custom
- Modeling accuracy: High
- Tessellation: High
- Effects: High
- Textures: High
- Shadows: High
- Volumetric lighting: High
- Volumetric clouds: High
- Ambient occlusion: Medium
- Screen space reflections: High
- Anti-aliasing: High
- Post-processing: High
- Light: Medium
Gamers on the 1650 and 1650 Super can have a good time in this action battle royale. The game runs at about 40-50 FPS with the above settings applied, which is pretty decent for a title like Naraka.