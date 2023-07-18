Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are great video cards for playing the action battle royale Naraka Bladepoint. Unlike other popular games like PUBG and Fortnite, this game is based on melee combat. Moreover, it recently went free-to-play. Thus, those with powerful cards like the 3060 and 3060 Ti can enjoy the title without major hiccups.
Like most other AAA-grade titles, Naraka bundles many graphics options. Tuning these settings can be problematic since it will make or break the experience.
In this article, we will list the best graphics settings for the last-gen 60-class cards for a stable 60 FPS experience.
Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 3060
The RTX 3060 is powerful enough to run Naraka Bladepoint at 60 FPS with the high settings applied. Gamers don't need to rely on any form of upscaling like DLSS to maintain high framerates in this game.
The best graphics settings in the title are as follows:
General
- Graphics API: DirectX 11
- Render scale: 100
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Max frame rate: Unlimited
- Filter: Default
- HDR display: Off
- Brightness: As per your reference
- V-Sync: Off
- Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off
- Motion blur: Off
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
- Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost
- Nvidia Highlights: Off
Graphics
- Quick set graphics: Custom
- Modeling accuracy: High
- Tessellation: Highest
- Effects: Highest
- Textures: Highest
- Shadows: High
- Volumetric lighting: High
- Volumetric clouds: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Screen space reflections: High
- Anti-aliasing: High
- Post-processing: High
- Light: High
Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 3060 Ti
The RTX 3060 Ti is much more powerful than the cheaper non-Ti variant. The graphics card can handle the title at pretty much the highest settings without major hiccups. We have tweaked some settings to ensure a smooth and stable experience above the 60 FPS mark.
The following graphics settings will work best for the RTX 3060 Ti in the game:
General
- Graphics API: DirectX 11
- Render scale: 100
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Max frame rate: Unlimited
- Filter: Default
- HDR display: Off
- Brightness: As per your reference
- V-Sync: Off
- Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off
- Motion blur: Off
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
- Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: On + boost
- Nvidia Highlights: Off
Graphics
- Quick set graphics: Custom
- Modeling accuracy: Highest
- Tessellation: Highest
- Effects: Highest
- Textures: Highest
- Shadows: High
- Volumetric lighting: Highest
- Volumetric clouds: Highest
- Ambient occlusion: Highest
- Screen space reflections: Highest
- Anti-aliasing: High
- Post-processing: Highest
- Light: High
Overall, Naraka Bladepoint isn't the most demanding game in the market. It was released back in 2021. Thus, gamers with powerful cards like the RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti need not worry about performance in this title. With the above settings applied, gamers can easily get over 60 FPS.