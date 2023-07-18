Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are great video cards for playing the action battle royale Naraka Bladepoint. Unlike other popular games like PUBG and Fortnite, this game is based on melee combat. Moreover, it recently went free-to-play. Thus, those with powerful cards like the 3060 and 3060 Ti can enjoy the title without major hiccups.

Like most other AAA-grade titles, Naraka bundles many graphics options. Tuning these settings can be problematic since it will make or break the experience.

In this article, we will list the best graphics settings for the last-gen 60-class cards for a stable 60 FPS experience.

Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 is powerful enough to run Naraka Bladepoint at 60 FPS with the high settings applied. Gamers don't need to rely on any form of upscaling like DLSS to maintain high framerates in this game.

The best graphics settings in the title are as follows:

General

Graphics API: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 Render scale: 100

100 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max frame rate: Unlimited

Unlimited Filter: Default

Default HDR display: Off

Off Brightness: As per your reference

As per your reference V-Sync: Off

Off Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost

On + Boost Nvidia Highlights: Off

Graphics

Quick set graphics: Custom

Custom Modeling accuracy: High

High Tessellation: Highest

Highest Effects: Highest

Highest Textures: Highest

Highest Shadows: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Screen space reflections: High

High Anti-aliasing: High

High Post-processing: High

High Light: High

Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti is much more powerful than the cheaper non-Ti variant. The graphics card can handle the title at pretty much the highest settings without major hiccups. We have tweaked some settings to ensure a smooth and stable experience above the 60 FPS mark.

The following graphics settings will work best for the RTX 3060 Ti in the game:

General

Graphics API: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 Render scale: 100

100 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max frame rate: Unlimited

Unlimited Filter: Default

Default HDR display: Off

Off Brightness: As per your reference

As per your reference V-Sync: Off

Off Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On + boost

On + boost Nvidia Highlights: Off

Graphics

Quick set graphics: Custom

Custom Modeling accuracy: Highest

Highest Tessellation: Highest

Highest Effects: Highest

Highest Textures: Highest

Highest Shadows: High

High Volumetric lighting: Highest

Highest Volumetric clouds: Highest

Highest Ambient occlusion: Highest

Highest Screen space reflections: Highest

Highest Anti-aliasing: High

High Post-processing: Highest

Highest Light: High

Overall, Naraka Bladepoint isn't the most demanding game in the market. It was released back in 2021. Thus, gamers with powerful cards like the RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti need not worry about performance in this title. With the above settings applied, gamers can easily get over 60 FPS.