Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT are 1440p gaming graphics cards from the last-gen RDNA 2 lineup. They have already been replaced by the newer and much more capable Radeon RX 7700 XT, which delivers better 1440p gaming performance with a more efficient design. However, the last-gen offerings can still run the latest titles without major performance issues.

NBA 2K24 can easily be played at QHD on these GPUs without significant sacrifices. However, a few tweaks are necessary to maintain a stable 60 FPS in the game.

In this article, we will fill you in on the best settings combination for a decent experience in the newly launched basketball game from 2K Games. We are primarily targeting a 60 FPS experience with these GPUs.

Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for AMD RX 6700 XT

The AMD RX 6700 XT is a fantastic video card for playing the latest and most demanding video games at 1440p. However, we recommend a mix of medium and high settings in NBA 2K24 for the best experience. This game doesn't have any temporal upscaling technologies, which means you will have to sacrifice visual quality to hit high framerates.

The best settings for the RX 6700 XT are as follows:

Video settings

Display resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Anti-aliasing level: 4

4 Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Vertical sync: Off

Off Dynamic vertical sync: Off

Off Overall quality: Custom

Advanced settings

Shader detail level: High

High Shadow detail level: High

High Texture detail level: High

High Player detail level: Medium

Medium Crowd detail level: High

High Media people detail level: High

High Hair detail level: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Volumetric lighting: On

On Temporal anti-aliasing: On

On Depth of field: On

On Motion blur: On

On Bloom: On

On Floor reflections: On

On Mirror reflections: On

On Buffer count: 3

3 Max anisotropy: 8

8 Allow compute shaders: On

On Shader preload: On

Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for AMD RX 6750 XT

The RX 6750 XT isn't significantly more powerful than the RX 6700 XT. This GPU primarily relies on faster clock speeds and a slightly higher power budget to deliver better performance. Therefore, we do not recommend cranking up the settings significantly (compared to the list above). A mix of high and ultra works best.

The following combination works best for the RX 6750 XT in NBA 2K24:

Video settings

Display resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Anti-aliasing level: 4

4 Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Vertical sync: Off

Off Dynamic vertical sync: Off

Off Overall quality: Custom

Advanced settings

Shader detail level: High

High Shadow detail level: High

High Texture detail level: High

High Player detail level: High

High Crowd detail level: High

High Media people detail level: High

High Hair detail level: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Volumetric lighting: On

On Temporal anti-aliasing: On

On Depth of field: On

On Motion blur: On

On Bloom: On

On Floor reflections: On

On Mirror reflections: On

On Buffer count: 3

3 Max anisotropy: 8

8 Allow compute shaders: On

On Shader preload: On

The RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT are decently powerful graphics cards. However, they aren't the fastest in the market. You will have to resort to some compromises to maintain high framerates in the latest releases like NBA 2K24.