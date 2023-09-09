Best NBA 2K24 settings for PS4 and PS5

NBA 2K24 is now available on all major platforms like the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The new basketball game from 2K features some iterative improvements over last year's version and overall polish to appeal to more players. Some settings have been slightly altered to better fit the gameplay and solve issues with previous versions.

Even on consoles, the overall list of customizable settings is considerably large. Gamers can spend quite some time in the settings fine-tuning the graphics options for the best experience.

In this article, we will list the best settings in NBA 2K24 for the best experience on the PlayStation consoles. It is important to remember that some of these settings depend on personal choice and you might prefer something else.

Best PS4 and PS5 settings in NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 is one of the few games to launch both on the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5. The former runs the game at 1080p 30 FPS while the latter is capable enough to maintain 4K 60 FPS without performance hiccups. Besides performance tuning, there are a bunch of other gameplay-related settings that need to be altered.

Note that unlike the PC port, the game does not have any visual fidelity settings. All gamers playing on the PlayStation 4 are locked at 1080p 30 FPS, while those on the newer PS5 can enjoy the title at 4K 60 FPS out of the box. Unlike most PlayStation releases, the game doesn't have a quality and performance toggle.

Our recommendations for the best settings combination on the PS4 and PS5 are as follows:

Settings

Game difficulty: Hall of fame

Hall of fame On court shot clock: Last 10 seconds

Last 10 seconds Shot feedback: All shots

All shots Camera shake: Off

Off Gameplay indicators: On

On Perfect release animations: On

On Player indicators: On

On Takeover icon: On

On Takeover icon location: Left side

Left side Injury and fatigue icon: On

Controller settings

The best controller settings for the new NBA 2K24 game are as follows:

Vibration function: Off

Off Trigger effect: Off

Off Shot timing: Shots and layups

Shots and layups Free throw timing: User timing

User timing Shot timing visual cue: Set point

Set point Jump shot meter: On

On Layup meter: On

On Free throw meter: On

On Shot meter input type: All

All Shot meter style: Arrow

Arrow Shot meter location: To the side

To the side Shot meter size: Medium

Medium Shot meter color: As per your preference

As per your preference Perfect release: On

On Perfect release location: Above player

Above player Turbo/Fatigue meter size: Medium

Medium Turbo/Fatigue meter location: On floor

On floor Turbo/Fatigue meter affiliation icon: On

On Pro stick orientation: Absolute

Absolute Pro stick orientation: Absolute

Absolute Off-ball offense mode: Absolute

Absolute Double team reaction: Auto

Auto Help defense button function: Double team

Double team Call for pick and roll vs fade: Manual

Manual Player icons: On

On Skip pass: Enabled

Enabled Icon lead passing: On

On Pro stick pass type: Flashy

Flashy Icon passing: Pass-type control

Pass-type control Receiver control: Full receiver control

Full receiver control Pro stick defense : Absolute

: Absolute Shading indicator: On

On Who to guard: On

On Defensive assist strength: 50

50 Boxout assist strength: 50

50 Pass target profile: Default

Default Pass target direction: 1

1 Pass target distance: 1

1 Pass target openness: 98

With the above settings applied, NBA 2K24 runs pretty well both on the PlayStation 4 and the new PS5 . It should be kept in mind that this is a template for the settings that I feel are a good fit for the game. However, your personal preference might be slightly different.