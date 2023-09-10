Best NBA 2K24 settings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

NBA 2K24 is now available on the Xbox Series X|S and the last-gen Xbox One consoles. The game is an iterative year-on-year update over last year's NBA 2K23. With a more polished release with better modes, slightly better visuals, and newer players, the basketball title is built to tackle the 2024 season. Besides additions to the gameplay, 2K Games has also added some extra settings and changed a few from last year's version.
Even on consoles, the full list of customizable options is rather huge. Navigating through these options can get pretty boring and tiresome. To help you with this problem, this article lists the best settings combination for the Xbox One and Series X|S consoles.
Best Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S settings in NBA 2K24
NBA 2K24 doesn't have any graphics settings on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It has no Performance or Quality mode to choose from, unlike multiple other AAA-quality titles in the market.
All versions of the last-gen Xbox One run NBA 2K24 at 1080p 30 FPS, while the newer console is capable of 4K 60 FPS.
The ideal settings combination for the new basketball game are as follows:
Settings
- Game difficulty: Hall of fame
- On-court shot clock: Last 10 seconds
- Shot feedback: All shots
- Camera shake: Off
- Gameplay indicators: On
- Perfect release animations: On
- Player indicators: On
- Takeover icon: On
- Takeover icon location: Left side
- Injury and fatigue icon: On
Controller settings
The best controller settings for the Xbox consoles are as follows:
- Vibration function: Off
- Trigger effect: Off
- Shot timing: Shots and layups
- Free throw timing: User timing
- Shot timing visual cue: Set point
- Jump shot meter: On
- Layup meter: On
- Free throw meter: On
- Shot meter input type: All
- Shot meter style: Arrow
- Shot meter location: To the side
- Shot meter size: Medium
- Shot meter color: As per your preference
- Perfect release: On
- Perfect release location: Above player
- Turbo/Fatigue meter size: Medium
- Turbo/Fatigue meter location: On floor
- Turbo/Fatigue meter affiliation icon: On
- Pro stick orientation: Absolute
- Off-ball offense mode: Absolute
- Double team reaction: Auto
- Help defense button function: Double team
- Call for pick and roll vs fade: Manual
- Player icons: On
- Skip pass: Enabled
- Icon lead passing: On
- Pro stick pass type: Flashy
- Icon passing: Pass-type control
- Receiver control: Full receiver control
- Pro stick defense: Absolute
- Shading indicator: On
- Who to guard: On
- Defensive assist strength: 50
- Boxout assist strength: 50
- Pass target profile: Default
- Pass target direction: 1
- Pass target distance: 1
- Pass target openness: 98
NBA 2K24 is an insanely fun game that plays the best on consoles like the Xbox. The title has a bunch of settings to customize, which can be a bit daunting when you boot it up for the first time. However, with the recommended list above, you can have a solid experience.