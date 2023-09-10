Best NBA 2K24 settings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

NBA 2K24 is now available on the Xbox Series X|S and the last-gen Xbox One consoles. The game is an iterative year-on-year update over last year's NBA 2K23. With a more polished release with better modes, slightly better visuals, and newer players, the basketball title is built to tackle the 2024 season. Besides additions to the gameplay, 2K Games has also added some extra settings and changed a few from last year's version.

Even on consoles, the full list of customizable options is rather huge. Navigating through these options can get pretty boring and tiresome. To help you with this problem, this article lists the best settings combination for the Xbox One and Series X|S consoles.

Best Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S settings in NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 doesn't have any graphics settings on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It has no Performance or Quality mode to choose from, unlike multiple other AAA-quality titles in the market.

All versions of the last-gen Xbox One run NBA 2K24 at 1080p 30 FPS, while the newer console is capable of 4K 60 FPS.

The ideal settings combination for the new basketball game are as follows:

Settings

Game difficulty: Hall of fame

Hall of fame On-court shot clock: Last 10 seconds

Last 10 seconds Shot feedback: All shots

All shots Camera shake: Off

Off Gameplay indicators: On

On Perfect release animations: On

On Player indicators: On

On Takeover icon: On

On Takeover icon location: Left side

Left side Injury and fatigue icon: On

Controller settings

The best controller settings for the Xbox consoles are as follows:

Vibration function: Off

Off Trigger effect: Off

Off Shot timing: Shots and layups

Shots and layups Free throw timing: User timing

User timing Shot timing visual cue: Set point

Set point Jump shot meter: On

On Layup meter: On

On Free throw meter: On

On Shot meter input type: All

All Shot meter style: Arrow

Arrow Shot meter location: To the side

To the side Shot meter size: Medium

Medium Shot meter color: As per your preference

As per your preference Perfect release: On

On Perfect release location: Above player

Above player Turbo/Fatigue meter size: Medium

Medium Turbo/Fatigue meter location: On floor

On floor Turbo/Fatigue meter affiliation icon: On

On Pro stick orientation: Absolute

Absolute Pro stick orientation: Absolute

Absolute Off-ball offense mode: Absolute

Absolute Double team reaction: Auto

Auto Help defense button function: Double team

Double team Call for pick and roll vs fade: Manual

Manual Player icons: On

On Skip pass: Enabled

Enabled Icon lead passing: On

On Pro stick pass type: Flashy

Flashy Icon passing: Pass-type control

Pass-type control Receiver control: Full receiver control

Full receiver control Pro stick defense : Absolute

: Absolute Shading indicator: On

On Who to guard: On

On Defensive assist strength: 50

50 Boxout assist strength: 50

50 Pass target profile: Default

Default Pass target direction: 1

1 Pass target distance: 1

1 Pass target openness: 98

NBA 2K24 is an insanely fun game that plays the best on consoles like the Xbox. The title has a bunch of settings to customize, which can be a bit daunting when you boot it up for the first time. However, with the recommended list above, you can have a solid experience.