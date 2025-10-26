Best Ninja Gaiden 4 settings for Steam Deck

Ninja Gaiden 4 brings its signature fast-paced combat and cinematic visuals to the Steam Deck, and it handles surprisingly well. Moreover, Ninja Gaiden 4's system requirements suggest that it is moderately demanding. However, despite this, it is well-optimized for Valve's handheld, even featuring a dedicated Steam Deck mode that provides the best optimized settings.

That said, with a few tweaks, you should be able to enjoy the game at its best quality and performance. This guide explores the best graphics settings for NG4 on the Steam Deck.

The best settings for Ninja Gaiden 4 on Steam Deck

NG4 is well-optimized for the Steam Deck (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Ninja Gaiden 4 runs incredibly well on the Steam Deck. We've enabled the Medium graphics preset at the 800p display resolution, and the game puts up a stable framerate of 60 FPS. We've also enabled the Steam Deck mode, as it provides the best performance settings.

AMD FSR upscaling has also been enabled and set to Balanced as it prioritizes both visual quality and performance. You could also set FSR to "Prioritize Resolution" if you want slightly better visuals, but that drops the average framerate to a little over 50 FPS.

Here are the best settings for Ninja Gaiden 4 on the Steam Deck:

Display Settings

Resolution: 1280 x 800 (16:10)

1280 x 800 (16:10) HDR Display: Disable

Disable Set SDR Display: As per preference

As per preference Set HDR Display: As per preference

Performance Settings

Frame Rate Limit: 60

60 Vertical Sync: Disable

Disable FSR: Balanced

Balanced DLSS: Disable

Disable Anti-aliasing: Disable

Disable Object Quality: Medium

Medium Graphic Preset: Medium

Medium Dynamic Resolution: Enable

Enable Motion Blur: Disable

Disable Ambient Occlusion: Low

Low Reflection Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric Fog: Medium

Medium Wind Effects: Enable

Enable Steam Deck Mode: Enable

Also read: Best Ninja Gaiden 4 settings for low-end GPUs

This concludes the best Ninja Gaiden 4 settings for the Steam Deck. The provided configuration should get you a stable 60 FPS framerate. These settings are optimized to balance both visual fidelity and performance, ensuring you get to enjoy the game at its best.

