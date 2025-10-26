Best Ninja Gaiden 4 settings for Steam Deck

By Adith Pramod
Published Oct 26, 2025 05:18 GMT
The best settings for Ninja Gaiden 4 on Steam Deck (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
The best settings for Ninja Gaiden 4 on Steam Deck (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Ninja Gaiden 4 brings its signature fast-paced combat and cinematic visuals to the Steam Deck, and it handles surprisingly well. Moreover, Ninja Gaiden 4's system requirements suggest that it is moderately demanding. However, despite this, it is well-optimized for Valve's handheld, even featuring a dedicated Steam Deck mode that provides the best optimized settings.

Ad

That said, with a few tweaks, you should be able to enjoy the game at its best quality and performance. This guide explores the best graphics settings for NG4 on the Steam Deck.

The best settings for Ninja Gaiden 4 on Steam Deck

NG4 is well-optimized for the Steam Deck (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
NG4 is well-optimized for the Steam Deck (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Ninja Gaiden 4 runs incredibly well on the Steam Deck. We've enabled the Medium graphics preset at the 800p display resolution, and the game puts up a stable framerate of 60 FPS. We've also enabled the Steam Deck mode, as it provides the best performance settings.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

AMD FSR upscaling has also been enabled and set to Balanced as it prioritizes both visual quality and performance. You could also set FSR to "Prioritize Resolution" if you want slightly better visuals, but that drops the average framerate to a little over 50 FPS.

Here are the best settings for Ninja Gaiden 4 on the Steam Deck:

Display Settings

  • Resolution: 1280 x 800 (16:10)
  • HDR Display: Disable
  • Set SDR Display: As per preference
  • Set HDR Display: As per preference
Ad

Performance Settings

  • Frame Rate Limit: 60
  • Vertical Sync: Disable
  • FSR: Balanced
  • DLSS: Disable
  • Anti-aliasing: Disable
  • Object Quality: Medium
  • Graphic Preset: Medium
  • Dynamic Resolution: Enable
  • Motion Blur: Disable
  • Ambient Occlusion: Low
  • Reflection Quality: Low
  • Shadow Quality: Medium
  • Texture Quality: Medium
  • Volumetric Fog: Medium
  • Wind Effects: Enable
  • Steam Deck Mode: Enable

Also read: Best Ninja Gaiden 4 settings for low-end GPUs

This concludes the best Ninja Gaiden 4 settings for the Steam Deck. The provided configuration should get you a stable 60 FPS framerate. These settings are optimized to balance both visual fidelity and performance, ensuring you get to enjoy the game at its best.

Ad

Check out other articles by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.
He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications