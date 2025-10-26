Best Ninja Gaiden 4 settings for Steam Deck

Ninja Gaiden 4 brings its signature fast-paced combat and cinematic visuals to the Steam Deck, and it handles surprisingly well. Moreover, Ninja Gaiden 4's system requirements suggest that it is moderately demanding. However, despite this, it is well-optimized for Valve's handheld, even featuring a dedicated Steam Deck mode that provides the best optimized settings.
That said, with a few tweaks, you should be able to enjoy the game at its best quality and performance. This guide explores the best graphics settings for NG4 on the Steam Deck.
The best settings for Ninja Gaiden 4 on Steam Deck
Ninja Gaiden 4 runs incredibly well on the Steam Deck. We've enabled the Medium graphics preset at the 800p display resolution, and the game puts up a stable framerate of 60 FPS. We've also enabled the Steam Deck mode, as it provides the best performance settings.
AMD FSR upscaling has also been enabled and set to Balanced as it prioritizes both visual quality and performance. You could also set FSR to "Prioritize Resolution" if you want slightly better visuals, but that drops the average framerate to a little over 50 FPS.
Here are the best settings for Ninja Gaiden 4 on the Steam Deck:
Display Settings
- Resolution: 1280 x 800 (16:10)
- HDR Display: Disable
- Set SDR Display: As per preference
- Set HDR Display: As per preference
Performance Settings
- Frame Rate Limit: 60
- Vertical Sync: Disable
- FSR: Balanced
- DLSS: Disable
- Anti-aliasing: Disable
- Object Quality: Medium
- Graphic Preset: Medium
- Dynamic Resolution: Enable
- Motion Blur: Disable
- Ambient Occlusion: Low
- Reflection Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Volumetric Fog: Medium
- Wind Effects: Enable
- Steam Deck Mode: Enable
This concludes the best Ninja Gaiden 4 settings for the Steam Deck. The provided configuration should get you a stable 60 FPS framerate. These settings are optimized to balance both visual fidelity and performance, ensuring you get to enjoy the game at its best.
