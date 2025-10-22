Ninja Gaiden 4 system requirements: Minimum and recommended settings explored

Ninja Gaiden 4 is a long-awaited title, with the last mainline game in the series released over 13 years ago. The latest installment carries fairly modest system requirements for the PC platform. It's neither too demanding nor too light on the hardware, making it a great fit for mid-range setups.

Ad

Unlike most modern titles built on Unreal Engine 5, Ninja Gaiden 4 utilizes the proprietary PlatinumEngine. The gameplay so far has suggested solid optimization and fluid performance, though only time will tell how it holds up across different systems.

If you're a new player, it’s essential to know the minimum and recommended PC specifications for running the game before diving in, which we'll explore in this article.

What are the system requirements for Ninja Gaiden 4?

NG4 is a moderately demanding title on PC (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Ninja Gaiden 4 is well-optimized for most mid-range PCs. The minimum required video memory for the graphics card is at least 6 GB of VRAM. Since most modern GPUs already meet or exceed this standard, a majority of players should have no trouble running the game smoothly.

Ad

Trending

The title is graphics-intensive yet not very demanding on the CPU, so older processors can still handle it well. However, it does require at least 16 GB of RAM for both the minimum and recommended specifications. An SSD is also highly recommended for smoother performance and faster load times.

Here are the system requirements for the game on PC:

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bit

Windows 10/11, 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 590(VRAM 8GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 590(VRAM 8GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space (SSD Required)

100 GB available space (SSD Required) Sound Card: 16-bit 48 kHz

Ad

The minimum system requirements are suitable for running the game at 1080p resolution. PCs with the above specs can expect up to 30 FPS with FSR Upscaling Quality and Object Quality settings both set to Low.

Recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bit

Windows 10/11, 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super (VRAM 8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT (VRAM 8GB)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super (VRAM 8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT (VRAM 8GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space (SSD Required)

100 GB available space (SSD Required) Sound Card: 16-bit 48 kHz

Ad

The recommended system requirements let the PC comfortably handle the game at 1080p resolution at higher graphics settings. With the above specs, you can expect up to 60 FPS with the FSR Upscaling Quality and Object Quality set to the Middle.

Also read: Ninja Gaiden 4 Trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

That's it for the system requirements of Ninja Gaiden 4 on PC. The game is well-optimized for most setups, allowing gamers to play at a decent resolution as long as their PC meets the above requirements.

Ad

Check out other articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More