5 best Nintendo consoles of all time

Identifying the best Nintendo consoles has become increasingly challenging as they grow rarer each day. These consoles have been around for a long time and are the oldest among the biggest console-manufacturing trio. Some of Nintendo's older consoles were considerably ahead of their time and introduced some of the best technology to the gaming world.

Nintendo made one of the best-selling consoles and reigned for a long time. Even now, the Nintendo DS is among the top-selling consoles ever made. Despite losing momentum, their older consoles hold a special place in every gamer's heart. This article will delve into retro gaming and list the best Nintendo consoles of all time.

What are the best Nintendo consoles of all time?

1) Nintendo 64

Nintendo 64 - the best Nintendo console from the mid-90s (Image via Nintendo)

The Nintendo 64, released in 1996, is one of the best Nintendo consoles. For many gamers in the 90s, "N64" holds a special place in their hearts. Its powerful hardware and innovative controller design allowed players an immersive experience and an incredible game library. It had legendary games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Perfect Dark, Super Smash Bros., and much more.

However, the N64 wasn't the best-selling console at the time, as it faced stiff competition from the Sony PlayStation, and could manage to sell around 32 million units. Regardless, the Nintendo 64 remains cemented as one of Nintendo's most successful and influential consoles of all time.

2) Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch - the best Nintendo console of modern times (Image via Nintendo)

The next console on our list is the Nintendo Switch, which was released in 2017. To this date, the Switch is one of the best-selling consoles of all time with over 139.36 million sales, and is right behind the Nintendo DS. A cool feature of the Nintendo Switch is that it boasts the most expansive game library ever seen in a Nintendo console.

With over 5,000 titles and counting, the Switch's software catalog spans a diverse range of genres, from beloved Nintendo franchises like Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Animal Crossing to some AAA titles like Red Dead Redemption, Assassin' Creed, Need for Speed, and more.

It features three modes, allowing you to use it in a handheld console setting, a tabletop mode, and also the TV mode when you play Switch games on your TV. This makes the Switch one of the most versatile and well-stocked gaming platforms in the company's history. We can just say, Nintendo got it right with the Switch, and we're here for it!

3) Nintendo Game Boy

Nintendo Game Boy - the best handheld Nintendo console (Image via Wikipedia/@Evan-Amos)

A Nintendo list wouldn't be complete without the Game Boy, for it was so iconic back when it was released in 1989. The Game Boy is right behind the Switch in terms of sales as it sold over 118.69 million consoles to date. The Game Boy had a dot matrix screen with a monochrome display, which makes one wonder, "How did the Nintendo sell so many consoles?".

Well, the answer is, that it had certain features that set it apart from the competition, and had its unique selling point. The Game Boy was priced significantly lower than its color-screen competitors and had a huge game library that appealed to a broad audience. Games from the Mario, Pokemon, and Zelda franchises made the console beloved and skyrocketed sales.

Moreover, unlike other consoles, the Game Boy was very portable and had a durable design. It had a fantastic battery life and was able to withstand great wear and tear. With the Game Boy, Nintendo also proved that players didn't necessarily need the latest technology to excel in the gaming market. Despite having a small monochrome display, the Game Boy is still one of the best Nintendo consoles from the late 80s and 90s and has become a cultural icon.

4) Nintendo DS

Nintendo DS - the best Nintendo console from the 2000s (Image via Nintendo)

Ranking second-last on our list of the best Nintendo consoles is the Nintendo DS, which was released in 2004. It is the second best-selling console ever made, with over 154.02 million sales - less than a million shy of the reigning best-selling console, the PS2. The DS was a unique handheld console, with two displays, and touch control.

One of the coolest features of the DS was the ability to connect to Wi-Fi and play online multiplayer games, which was a game-changer when it was released. The Nintendo DS also featured a touch-sensitive LCD screen that allowed players to tap, slide, and draw using the stylus that came with the device.

The DS faced stiff competition from Sony's PSP but managed to attract a broad audience, including non-gamers and traditional gamers alike. It offered backward compatibility with Game Boy Advance (GBA) games. It had a vast game library of over 2,300 games, with classics like Nintendogs, New Super Mario Bros., and games from the Pokémon series, all of which made the DS the iconic console that it is today.

5) Super Nintendo Entertainment System

Super Nintendo Entertainment System - the best Nintendo console from the 90s (Image via Nintendo)

Last on our list of the best Nintendo consoles is the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, or SNES for short. It was released in 1990 and sold over 49.1 million units worldwide. The SNES was a great successor to the NES or Nintendo Entertainment System, although it didn't sell as much as the latter.

The SNES had a much sleeker build and a new controller, which set a new standard for gaming with its performance. It featured a console that had powerful graphics, enhanced sound, and a wide game library that appealed to gamers of all ages. Its vast game library featured classics like Super Mario Kart, Final Fantasy VI, Super Metroid, and Chrono Trigger, which skyrocketed its popularity.

