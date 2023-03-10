Best Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti 

Nvidia launched the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti GPUs as 4K-capable premium options in its last-gen Ampere lineup. Both these cards can pump out playable framerates at that resolution while the highest in-game settings are being used. Thus, it's no surprise that these GPUs can run the Resident Evil 4 remake, which has been slammed for being poorly optimized on PlayStation consoles.
Gamers can expect playable framerates in this game at 4K with some tweaks to its settings. It's worth noting that the GPUs don't have to rely on upscaling formulas to offer a decent experience in the RE4 remake. The best settings to use in this title when it's running on Nvidia's RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti have been listed below.
Nvidia's RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti can run Resident Evil 4 remake in the highest settings without breaking a sweat
Resident Evil games are known to push graphical fidelity to new boundaries. The upcoming RE4 remake is no exception. Gamers with high-end 80-class GPUs from Nvidia are in for a treat with this title.
Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for the RTX 3080
The RE4 remake runs the best on Nvidia's RTX 3080 with the following settings:
- Screen resolution: 3840x2160
- Refresh rate: Highest supported by the monitor
- Frame rate: Variable
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Vertical synchronization: Off
- Cinematics resolution: 4K
- Ray tracing: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off
- Image quality: 100%
- Rendering mode: Normal
- Anti-aliasing: FXAA+TAA
- Texture quality (Recommended VRAM): High (1 GB)
- Texture filtering: High (ANISO x16)
- Mesh quality: Max
- Shadow quality: Max
- Shadow cache: On
- Contact shadows: On
- Ambient occlusion: FidelityFX CACAO
- Volumetric lighting: Max
- Particle lighting quality: High
- Bloom: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Subsurface scattering: Off
- Hair strands: N/A
- Graphic dismemberment: On
- Persistent corpses: Many
- Corpse physics: N/A
- Diverse enemy animations: N/A
- Motion blur: As per preference
- Rain quality: N/A
- Terrain: N/A
- Destructible environments: N/A
- Lens flare: As per preference
- Lens distortion: On (+chromatic aberration)
- Depth of field: On
- Resource-intense lighting quality: High
- Resource-intense effects quality: High
Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for RTX 3080 Ti
Gamers can expect a solid performance in Capcom's upcoming remake when it's running on the 3080 Ti with the following settings:
- Screen resolution: 3840x2160
- Refresh rate: Highest supported by the monitor
- Frame rate: Variable
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Vertical synchronization: Off
- Cinematics resolution: 4K
- Ray tracing: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off
- Image quality: 100%
- Rendering mode: Normal
- Anti-aliasing: FXAA+TAA
- Texture quality (Recommended VRAM): High (1 GB)
- Texture filtering: High (ANISO x16)
- Mesh quality: Max
- Shadow quality: Max
- Shadow cache: On
- Contact shadows: On
- Ambient occlusion: FidelityFX CACAO
- Volumetric lighting: Max
- Particle lighting quality: High
- Bloom: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Subsurface scattering: Off
- Hair strands: N/A
- Graphic dismemberment: On
- Persistent corpses: Many
- Corpse physics: N/A
- Diverse enemy animations: N/A
- Motion blur: As per preference
- Rain quality: N/A
- Terrain: N/A
- Destructible environments: N/A
- Lens flare: As per preference
- Lens distortion: On (+chromatic aberration)
- Depth of field: On
- Resource-intense lighting quality: High
- Resource-intense effects quality: High
Overall, the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are very capable GPUs for playing the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake. Without ray tracing enabled, the game is a lot less demanding.
