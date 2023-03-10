Best Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti 

Nvidia launched the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti GPUs as 4K-capable premium options in its last-gen Ampere lineup. Both these cards can pump out playable framerates at that resolution while the highest in-game settings are being used. Thus, it's no surprise that these GPUs can run the Resident Evil 4 remake, which has been slammed for being poorly optimized on PlayStation consoles.

Gamers can expect playable framerates in this game at 4K with some tweaks to its settings. It's worth noting that the GPUs don't have to rely on upscaling formulas to offer a decent experience in the RE4 remake. The best settings to use in this title when it's running on Nvidia's RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti have been listed below.

Nvidia's RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti can run Resident Evil 4 remake in the highest settings without breaking a sweat

Resident Evil games are known to push graphical fidelity to new boundaries. The upcoming RE4 remake is no exception. Gamers with high-end 80-class GPUs from Nvidia are in for a treat with this title.

Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for the RTX 3080

The RE4 remake runs the best on Nvidia's RTX 3080 with the following settings:

Screen resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Refresh rate: Highest supported by the monitor

Highest supported by the monitor Frame rate: Variable

Variable Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vertical synchronization: Off

Off Cinematics resolution: 4K

4K Ray tracing: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off

Off Image quality: 100%

100% Rendering mode: Normal

Normal Anti-aliasing: FXAA+TAA

FXAA+TAA Texture quality (Recommended VRAM): High (1 GB)

High (1 GB) Texture filtering: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Mesh quality: Max

Max Shadow quality: Max

Max Shadow cache: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: FidelityFX CACAO

FidelityFX CACAO Volumetric lighting: Max

Max Particle lighting quality: High

High Bloom: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Subsurface scattering: Off

Off Hair strands: N/A

N/A Graphic dismemberment: On

On Persistent corpses: Many

Many Corpse physics: N/A

N/A Diverse enemy animations: N/A

N/A Motion blur: As per preference

As per preference Rain quality: N/A

N/A Terrain: N/A

N/A Destructible environments: N/A

N/A Lens flare: As per preference

As per preference Lens distortion: On (+chromatic aberration)

On (+chromatic aberration) Depth of field: On

On Resource-intense lighting quality: High

High Resource-intense effects quality: High

Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for RTX 3080 Ti

Gamers can expect a solid performance in Capcom's upcoming remake when it's running on the 3080 Ti with the following settings:

Screen resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Refresh rate: Highest supported by the monitor

Highest supported by the monitor Frame rate: Variable

Variable Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vertical synchronization: Off

Off Cinematics resolution: 4K

4K Ray tracing: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off

Off Image quality: 100%

100% Rendering mode: Normal

Normal Anti-aliasing: FXAA+TAA

FXAA+TAA Texture quality (Recommended VRAM): High (1 GB)

High (1 GB) Texture filtering: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Mesh quality: Max

Max Shadow quality: Max

Max Shadow cache: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: FidelityFX CACAO

FidelityFX CACAO Volumetric lighting: Max

Max Particle lighting quality: High

High Bloom: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Subsurface scattering: Off

Off Hair strands: N/A

N/A Graphic dismemberment: On

On Persistent corpses: Many

Many Corpse physics: N/A

N/A Diverse enemy animations: N/A

N/A Motion blur: As per preference

As per preference Rain quality: N/A

N/A Terrain: N/A

N/A Destructible environments: N/A

N/A Lens flare: As per preference

As per preference Lens distortion: On (+chromatic aberration)

On (+chromatic aberration) Depth of field: On

On Resource-intense lighting quality: High

High Resource-intense effects quality: High

Overall, the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are very capable GPUs for playing the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake. Without ray tracing enabled, the game is a lot less demanding.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes