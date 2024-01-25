Best Palworld graphics settings for AMD RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT are some fantastic graphics cards for playing Palworld. The survival video game isn't very demanding and follows a low-poly art style, which means players with older and more modest hardware can get high framerates without major issues. Although the last-gen cards are quite capable, a few tweaks are necessary to maintain high framerates throughout every scenario in the title.

Manually adjusting the settings can be a bit cumbersome, so we have compiled this cheat sheet of the best combinations for the 6700 XT and 6750 XT while playing Palworld.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best Palworld graphics settings for AMD RX 6700 XT

Palworld isn't very demanding on graphics hardware (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc)

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU was launched for 1440p gaming, and you can easily stick to this resolution in Palworld, given how well-optimized and forgiving on hardware the game is. You can still get high framerates in the title with these settings applied.

Unfortunately, Palworld only supports Nvidia DLSS. AMD players will miss out on upscaling technologies, which means they'll have to rely solely on visual quality compromises to hit the target framerates.

Below is a list of the best settings combinations for the RX 6700 XT video card:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: High

High Grass details: High

High Shadows: High

High Effects quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: High

DLSS

DLSS: N/A

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Best Palworld graphics settings for AMD RX 6750 XT

Palworld has sold over 5 million copies in just three days (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc)

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT isn't vastly more capable than the original video card. It shares a similar specs sheet and delivers slightly better performance thanks to its higher operating clock speeds. This means Palworld doesn't run remarkably better on this card as compared to the RX 6700 XT.

We recommend a similar mix of High and Epic settings for this graphics card at 1440p for the best experience. Below is a comprehensive list of the detailed settings combinations:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: High

High Grass details: High

High Shadows: High

High Effects quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: High

DLSS

DLSS: N/A

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Overall, the RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT are capable enough to run the latest video games. With the above tweaks applied, they can easily run not-so-demanding titles like Palworld at 1440p resolutions.