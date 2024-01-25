Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1660 and the 1660 Super have enough rendering prowess to play Palworld at decent framerates without major compromises. The graphics cards were introduced a couple of generations ago as part of the Turing lineup and are aging now. They have been replaced by much more capable options like the RTX 3060 and 4060 lineups. However, even to this date, they continue to be relevant if you are willing to sacrifice some settings and simply refuse to let them die.

Moreover, Palworld is well-optimized on PC. The game follows a low-poly art style, which aids with framerates in some modest entry-level hardware. This makes things easy for those on the 1660 and the 1660 Super video cards.

To make fine-tuning even more simple on this hardware, we have compiled this cheat sheet of the best settings combinations. You can use it to get the best balance of performance and picture quality in the latest survival action-adventure title from Pocket Pair, Inc.

Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660

Palworld is relatively easy to run on PC (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc)

The GTX 1660 was launched for 1080p gaming. Back in 2019, it could also handle some games at 1440p. However, these days we recommend sticking to FHD in the latest titles for the best framerates.

A mix of medium and high settings in the game works best for this graphics card. The GPU doesn't support Nvidia DLSS, which is a big letdown given that AMD FSR doesn't work in Palworld either. This means you will have to rely on cranking down the settings for optimal framerates.

The detailed settings list is as follows:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: Medium

Medium Grass details: High

High Shadows: High

High Effects quality: High

High Texture quality: High

DLSS

DLSS: N/A

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Super

You can expect decent framerates at 1080p with a 1660 Super in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc)

The GTX 1660 Super packs slightly more power than the older non-Super version. This allows it to play some games at 1440p more easily. However, 1080p works best in Palworld. We recommend high settings in the game for the best experience.

The detailed settings list for the 1660 Super is as follows:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: High

High Grass details: High

High Shadows: High

High Effects quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: High

DLSS

DLSS: N/A

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Overall, the GTX 1660 and 1660 Super continue to be capable despite their age. With the above settings lists applied, you can expect a superb experience in Palworld. The game is quite well optimized on PC, which further helps with performance.