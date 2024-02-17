Best Palworld graphics settings for PC

Choosing the best Palworld graphics settings can be a bit difficult, given how many customization options the game packs. Although the list is shorter than a typical AAA PC game, it still bundles enough to confuse casual gamers. Spending some time checking the settings is recommended to get the best experience.

To help you, we have prepared this cheat sheet of the best settings recommendations for the game. You can use it as a reference point and customize it to your liking to deliver the best performance on your gaming system.

Ideal Palworld graphics settings for PC

Palworld runs pretty well on PCs with some tweaks (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The best Palworld graphics settings for a PC combine the capabilities of the system with the hardware requirements of the title for the best experience. The game isn't particularly hard to run and can easily be played at over 60 FPS, even on some modest hardware.

Our recommendations for the best settings combination are as follows:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080 (for RTX 4060, RX 7600, and equivalent), 2560 x 1440 (for RTX 3070 Ti, 4070, RX 7700 XT, and equivalent), 3840 x 2160 (for RTX 4070 Ti Super, RX 7800 XT, and equivalent)

1920 x 1080 (for RTX 4060, RX 7600, and equivalent), 2560 x 1440 (for RTX 3070 Ti, 4070, RX 7700 XT, and equivalent), 3840 x 2160 (for RTX 4070 Ti Super, RX 7800 XT, and equivalent) Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: As per your preference

As per your preference Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: Epic (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

Epic (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Grass details: Epic (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

Epic (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Shadows: Epic (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

Epic (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Effects quality: Epic (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

Epic (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Texture quality: Epic (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), High (for RTX 3060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

DLSS

DLSS: DLSS Quality (for RTX 3060 and above), DLSS performance (for RTX 3050)

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

With the above settings list applied, you can have a decent time in the new looter shooter from Pocketpair, Inc. Even if your rig is based on some modest hardware like the RTX 2060 Super, you can easily get well over 60 FPS without major performance issues.

