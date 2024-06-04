Best PC settings for Destiny 2 The Final Shape

The Destiny 2 The Final Shape update is set to release today, June 4, 2024, and there's a lot of hype around it. This is a major patch that's 155GB in size, which might be bad news for people with less available storage. It's also worth noting that the Destiny 2 looks stunning and is not very demanding in terms of specifications. Moreover, the best settings to use in this update on a PC can vary based on the specifications of your setup.

With that in mind, this article will offer the optimal settings to maximize your framerates in this patch while ensuring its visual quality doesn't take too big a hit.

The best settings for Destiny 2 The Final Shape on PC

With a few tweaks in the settings, the game looks incredible (Image via Steam)

While playing Destiny 2 The Final Shape on computers, it is advisable to tweak the settings for a better experience. The game has a large library of options that you can alter to get the most out of your system.

One common mistake most players make is that they set all options to high, which can cap or lower your framerates. This is completely unnecessary unless you have a system that can offer a high-FPS experience at high settings.

For the average mid-tier PC, it would be best to set this game's options to medium. This way, you get the smoothest gameplay while ensuring decent display quality.

These are the best settings to use in Destiny 2 The Final Shape on PC:

Graphics

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: HDAO

HDAO Texture Anisotropy: 16x

16x Texture Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Low

Low Depth of Field: Off

Off Environmental Detail Distance: Medium

Medium Character Detail Distance: Medium

Medium Foliage Detail Distance: Medium

Medium Foliage Shadows Distance: Medium

Medium Light Shafts: High

High Motion Blur: Off

Off Wind Impulse: Off

Additional Video:

Render Resolution: 100

100 HDR (requires HDR display): Off (default)

Off (default) Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: Off

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Vsync: Off

Off Framerate Cap Enabled: On

On Framerate Cap: As per your display's refresh rate

As per your display's refresh rate Field of View: 95

95 Screen Bounds: As per your preference

As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

Gameplay

HUD Opacity: High

High Subtitles: As per your preference

As per your preference Colorblind Mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Full Auto: On

On Reticle Location: PC Default

PC Default Reticle Color: As per your preference

As per your preference Helmet: Always On

Always On FPS Display: As per your preference

As per your preference Display Hints: On

With these, the game will run smoothly while also providing decent visuals and details. Additionally, if you are dissatisfied with the results, you can change the settings as per your preference. If you are sure your system can yield the same FPS at higher settings, don't hesitate to increase them. Similarly, if they get you fewer FPS than you're satisfied with, lower them.

