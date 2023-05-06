5 best podcasting microphones for quality audio

When it comes to podcasting or recording, having a high-quality podcasting microphone is a must. Your listeners want to hear your voice clearly and without any distractions. After all, no one wants to strain their ears to hear your every word without background noise. Investing in a good podcasting microphone is a great way to keep your listeners hooked. However, with so many choices out there, choosing the right one for your next podcast episode takes time.

This article lists the five best podcasting microphones that will give you the high-quality audio you need to keep your listeners engaged.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

1) Blue Yeti USB Microphone ($99.99)

Device Blue Yeti USB Microphone Connection USB Type Condenser Polar pattern Cardioid, bidirectional, stereo, and omnidirectional

Starting this list is the legendary Blue Yeti. This podcasting microphone has been used in almost every podcasting setup since its release in 2009. With four different polar patterns and a built-in headphone jack, it's no wonder people gravitate toward this mic.

The Blue Yeti has a cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, and stereo-polar pattern, which allows for a multitude of recording options. It also has a built-in headphone jack for real-time monitoring and a mute button for convenience.

Pros:

Affordable and easy to set up. Great for recording, from vocals to instruments.

Cons:

A bit sensitive, it can pick up unwanted background noise. A little "bassy."

2) HyperX QuadCast S ($139.00)

Device HyperX QuadCast S Connection USB Type Condenser Polar pattern Bidirectional, Cardioid, Omnidirectional, Stereo

If you're looking for a podcasting microphone that's both colorful and versatile, the HyperX QuadCast S could be the one for you. This device definitely nails the looks category with its light-up RGB grille. However, looks aren't everything.

The HyperX QuadCast S has a cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, and stereo-polar pattern, which means it allows for a multitude of recording options. This makes it perfect for podcasting or recording vocals. The podcasting microphone also has a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz, which provides a clear and detailed sound.

Pros:

Good sound quality. Customizable lighting. Built-in shock mount and pop filter

Cons:

A bit flashy, which is not everyone's taste.

3) Audio-Technica AT2035 ($149.00)

Device Audio-Technica AT2035 Connection XLR Type Condenser Polar pattern Cardioid

The Audio-Technica AT2035 is a popular yet affordable option from a well-respected name in audio production and recording. It's perfect for recording podcasts with a studio-like quality. Thanks to its cardioid polar pattern, it picks up sound from the front, ensuring that background noises are eliminated. This feature plays a pivotal role while recording, as background noise can ruin the entire podcast.

The podcasting microphone further comes with a tripod desk stand, which you can easily attach. It also provides clear, smooth, and natural audio recordings.

Pros:

High-quality Mic. Great for podcasts. High built quality.

Cons:

Only the cardioid polar pattern reduces versatility.

4) Rode Procaster ($229.00)

Device Rode Procaster Connection XLR Type Dynamic Polar pattern Cardioid

If you're looking for a podcasting microphone that can provide a broadcast-quality performance, the Rode Procaster is an excellent option. In terms of features, it provides a durable all-metal build with a compact and robust form with the ability to record high-quality audio.

With only a cardioid polar pattern, the Rode Procaster doesn't need additional soundproofing as it excellently eliminates unnecessary background noise while recording broadcast-quality sounds.

Pros:

Full metal build. Great for podcasts. Built-in shock mounting. Eliminates unnecessary background noise.

Cons:

Expensive.

5) Shure MV7 USB Microphone ($249.00)

Device Shure MV7 USB Microphone Connection USB, XLR Type Dynamic Polar pattern Cardioid

If you're looking for a podcasting microphone that can handle both USB and XLR connectivity, the Shure MV7 USB Microphone is an excellent option. It is a dynamic microphone that boasts a lot of features that make it great for podcasting. The device also has a frequency response that is tailored for speech, making it ideal for those who want a microphone that will provide clear and crisp audio.

One of the main benefits of the Shure MV7 is its ability to filter out unwanted background noise. This is thanks to its cardioid polar pattern, which means that it will only capture the sound that is directly in front of it. While this does mean that it won't be suitable for recording multiple voices at once, it will provide excellent sound quality for podcasts and recordings.

Pros:

The cardioid polar pattern filters out unwanted background noise. Versatile with USB and XLR connections. High built quality.

Cons:

Higher price point compared to other podcasting microphones. Not suitable for recording multiple voices at once.

Using any one of these picks will ensure that your listeners get quality audio while listening to your podcast.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

