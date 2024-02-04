5 best PS5 accessories in 2024

If you want to elevate your gaming experience, you should invest in the best PS5 accessories. While the basic setup provides a good experience, these peripherals can add an extra layer of fun to your gameplay. Plus, gaming accessories allow you to customize some features to add ambience and convenience to your setup. Choosing the right accessory can make or break your gaming experience.

Whether you are new to gaming or a seasoned professional, there is a product for you. And this article lists the five best PS5 accessories you can consider in 2024.

What are the best PS5 accessories?

1) PlayStation portal

PlayStation portal is one of the best PS5 accessories (Image via PlayStation/Amazon)

The Playstation portal is a remote player that gives you access to play the best games on your PS5 over your Wi-Fi without needing to play on a TV. It comes with a high-quality 8-inch screen, which looks fantastic. The viewing angles are nice, the images are crisp, and the details are on point.

The highlight of the PlayStation portal is its in-built controller. It even has DualSense features like vibration and resistive triggers, making it one of the best PS5 accessories.

Pros:

It comes with a big, high-quality display.

Easy to set up and use.

It has a good battery life.

Cons:

Sony hasn’t included Bluetooth in this device.

Underwhelming sound quality.

2) PS5 HD Camera

The PS5 HD Camera enables smooth video communication (Image via PlayStation)

Besides just playing on the PS5, plenty of people also record or stream their gameplay. The PS5 HD Camera can take the content creation to the next level. It enables smooth video communication during online multiplayer gaming, and can be used to communicate with other players and friends in game.

Most HD cameras come with an integrated mic, which is very handy if you are not using any kind of headset or external mic. They are also very easy to use, thanks to their plug-and-play nature.

Pros:

High-quality live stream or content creation.

It helps in AR applications and games.

Cons:

Not many games need the use of a camera.

Camera performace may be affected by lighting conditions.

3) PS5 Media Remote

PS5 Media Remote can be used to stream on PS5 (Image via PlayStation)

The major focus of the PS5 is on gaming, but it also has some streaming capabilities. You can use the PS5 Media Remote to stream or play your Blu-Ray discs. While you can use the DualSense controller, the media remote is much easier to use.

The PS5 Media Remote also boasts customizable shortcut keys to launch your favorite apps or streaming platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and others. This makes it one of the best PS5 accessories.

Pros:

It includes volume and shortcut keys.

It is very easy to use.

Cons:

It can’t replace gaming controllers.

Few media remotes use IR technology, which can limit the functionality of the remote.

4) Soundbar

A Soundbar gives better audio quality (Image via Sony)

The soundbar is one of the best PS5 accessories. A decent audio setup ensures that you hear every sound with an incredible level of precision and depth. Gaming soundbars add a fantastic touch of realism to elevate the gaming experience.

Soundbars are specially designed to give you better audio quality and more detailed sound effects. Many soundbars also feature Dolby Atmos or DTS:X, which gives an immersive and spatial audio experience.

Pros:

They enhance the audio quality.

They are generally easy to set up and use.

Gives an immersive and spatial audio experience.

Cons:

High-quality soundbars are expensive.

They have limited upgrability.

Highly dependent on the source material quality.

5) PSVR2

PSVR2 is specially designed for PlayStation (Image via PlayStation)

The PSVR2 is a virtual reality headset designed for PlayStation consoles. It is a head-mounted display that lets you enjoy games like you are immersed in the surroundings. The device uses motion-tracking sensors to provide responses to games. To ensure the perfect immersion, they also provide the field of vision to around 180 degrees.

With the PSVR2, you receive two motion controllers. These are used to perform actions in games, including pointing, gesturing, and grabbing.

To know more about this stellar device, check out our PSVR 2 review.

Pros:

It uses advanced motion tracking.

It is a user-friendly device.

It features Tempest 3D AudioTech.

Cons:

Build quality doesn’t feel premium.

Occasional image ghosting issues.

Underwhelming battery life.

That concludes our list of the five best PS5 accessories you can consider buying in 2024. We have listed versatile options to cater to various preferences so that you can pick up an ideal tool for you.

