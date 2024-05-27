Best PUBG PC graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are some of the most powerful graphics cards for playing PUBG PC. These were launched as 4K gaming GPUs in the last generation, and they continue to deliver sky-high framerates in the latest titles without breaking a sweat. You'll need to customize the graphics options to get those high FPS, however.

This article offers the best settings to use in PUBG PC for the 80-class graphics cards. With these options applied, you can expect upwards of 90 FPS in the title.

PUBG graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080

The RTX 3080 can play PUBG PC at high resolutions and framerates (Image via Krafton)

Both the RTX 3080 10 and 12 GB video cards are fantastic options for 4K gaming. They can handle PUBG PC comfortably at this resolution, given the game is seven years old now.

We recommend a mix of Low and Very Low settings for an ideal, high-framerate experience, which is necessary if you want to play the title competitively. Casual gamers can crank up the settings to a mix of Medium and High and still get decent FPS.

The ideal settings list is as follows:

Basic:

Language setting: English

English Highlights Auto Capture: Disable

Disable Display mode: Borderless

Borderless Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Lobby FPS cap: 60 FPS

60 FPS In-game FPS cap: Custom

Custom Max FPS: 300

300 Brightness: 50

50 Universal brightness for all maps: Enable

Advanced:

Render scale: 100

100 FPP camera FOV: 103

103 Overall graphics quality: Custom

Custom Anti-aliasing: Low

Low Post-processing: Very low

Very low Shadows: Very low

Very low Textures: High

High Effects: Very low

Very low Foliage: Very low

Very low View distance: High

High Sharpen: Disable

Disable V-Sync: Disable

Disable Motion blur: Disable

Disable DirectX version: DirectX 11 Enhanced

PUBG graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

The 3080 Ti is a capable video card for playing PUBG (Image via Krafton)

The 3080 Ti is a tad bit more capable than its non-Ti sibling. This video card packs enough rendering capabilities to run the game at 100+ FPS at 4K. For the best experience, we recommend a mix of Low and High settings for competitive gameplay.

The best settings to use in PUBG PC for Nvidia's 3080 Ti is as follows:

Basic:

Language setting: English

English Highlights Auto Capture: Disable

Disable Display mode: Borderless

Borderless Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Lobby FPS cap: 60 FPS

60 FPS In-game FPS cap: Custom

Custom Max FPS: 300

300 Brightness: 50

50 Universal brightness for all maps: Enable

Advanced:

Render scale: 100

100 FPP camera FOV: 103

103 Overall graphics quality: Custom

Custom Anti-aliasing: Low

Low Post-processing: Low

Low Shadows: Low

Low Textures: High

High Effects: Low

Low Foliage: Low

Low View distance: High

High Sharpen: Disable

Disable V-Sync: Disable

Disable Motion blur: Disable

Disable DirectX version: DirectX 11 Enhanced

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are still some of the best graphics cards for high-resolution gaming despite being replaced by the more capable 40-series offerings. They are great for playing competitive titles.