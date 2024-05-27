Best PUBG PC graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are some of the most powerful graphics cards for playing PUBG PC. These were launched as 4K gaming GPUs in the last generation, and they continue to deliver sky-high framerates in the latest titles without breaking a sweat. You'll need to customize the graphics options to get those high FPS, however.
This article offers the best settings to use in PUBG PC for the 80-class graphics cards. With these options applied, you can expect upwards of 90 FPS in the title.
PUBG graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080
Both the RTX 3080 10 and 12 GB video cards are fantastic options for 4K gaming. They can handle PUBG PC comfortably at this resolution, given the game is seven years old now.
We recommend a mix of Low and Very Low settings for an ideal, high-framerate experience, which is necessary if you want to play the title competitively. Casual gamers can crank up the settings to a mix of Medium and High and still get decent FPS.
The ideal settings list is as follows:
Basic:
- Language setting: English
- Highlights Auto Capture: Disable
- Display mode: Borderless
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Lobby FPS cap: 60 FPS
- In-game FPS cap: Custom
- Max FPS: 300
- Brightness: 50
- Universal brightness for all maps: Enable
Advanced:
- Render scale: 100
- FPP camera FOV: 103
- Overall graphics quality: Custom
- Anti-aliasing: Low
- Post-processing: Very low
- Shadows: Very low
- Textures: High
- Effects: Very low
- Foliage: Very low
- View distance: High
- Sharpen: Disable
- V-Sync: Disable
- Motion blur: Disable
- DirectX version: DirectX 11 Enhanced
PUBG graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti
The 3080 Ti is a tad bit more capable than its non-Ti sibling. This video card packs enough rendering capabilities to run the game at 100+ FPS at 4K. For the best experience, we recommend a mix of Low and High settings for competitive gameplay.
The best settings to use in PUBG PC for Nvidia's 3080 Ti is as follows:
Basic:
- Language setting: English
- Highlights Auto Capture: Disable
- Display mode: Borderless
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Lobby FPS cap: 60 FPS
- In-game FPS cap: Custom
- Max FPS: 300
- Brightness: 50
- Universal brightness for all maps: Enable
Advanced:
- Render scale: 100
- FPP camera FOV: 103
- Overall graphics quality: Custom
- Anti-aliasing: Low
- Post-processing: Low
- Shadows: Low
- Textures: High
- Effects: Low
- Foliage: Low
- View distance: High
- Sharpen: Disable
- V-Sync: Disable
- Motion blur: Disable
- DirectX version: DirectX 11 Enhanced
Read more: Nvidia RTX 4070 Super vs RTX 3080 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are still some of the best graphics cards for high-resolution gaming despite being replaced by the more capable 40-series offerings. They are great for playing competitive titles.