Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti continue to rank among the fastest graphics cards in the market. Although these cards have already been replaced by the newer and much more powerful RTX 4080, their sheer rendering power will last gamers for years.

The cards can easily handle the latest PlayStation port, Ratchet, and Clank Rift Apart. However, gamers must tweak the settings for a decent framerate at 4K resolution. This article will list the best graphics settings for the last-gen 80-class graphics cards.

Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for the RTX 3080

The RTX 3080 is a competent graphics card for gaming. Players can crank up the settings to a mix of medium and high in the latest Ratchet and Clank with a bit of Nvidia DLSS to get a decent framerate at 4K in this title. However, we recommend gamers keep ray tracing turned off.

The best settings in this game for the 3080 graphics card are as follows:

Display

Monitor: Default

Default Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Vsync: On

On Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Calibration

Brightness: 50

50 HDR: Off

Off HDR max luminance: 1400

1400 HDR paperwhite: 200

200 Contrast: 10

Upscaling

DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Upscale method: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale quality: Quality

Quality Upscale sharpness: 0

0 Dynamic resolution scaling: 30

30 Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: Trilienar

Trilienar Shadow quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflections: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Reflection Resolution: Off

Off Object range: N/A

N/A Level of Detail: High

High Traffic density: High

High Hair quality: High

High Weather particle quality: High

High Phantom dash effect: On

On Depth of field: High

High Field of view: 70

70 Motion blur strength: According to your preference

According to your preference Bloom: On

Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for the RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti is much more powerful than its older non-Ti sibling. This powerful graphics card can easily handle Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart with ray tracing turned on. However, we recommend a bit of DLSS for a decent framerate in the title.

The best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart settings for this graphics card are listed below:

Display

Monitor: Default

Default Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Vsync: On

On Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Calibration

Brightness: 50

50 HDR: Off

Off HDR max luminance: 1400

1400 HDR paperwhite: 200

200 Contrast: 10

Upscaling

DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Upscale method: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale quality: Quality

Quality Upscale sharpness: 0

0 Dynamic resolution scaling: 30

30 Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: Trilienar

Trilienar Shadow quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflections: On

On Ray-traced reflections: On

On Ray-traced shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Reflection Resolution: High

High Object range: N/A

N/A Level of Detail: High

High Traffic density: High

High Hair quality: High

High Weather particle quality: High

High Phantom dash effect: On

On Depth of field: High

High Field of view: 70

70 Motion blur strength: According to your preference

According to your preference Bloom: On

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are capable graphics cards for playing the latest games without significant hiccups. The latest Ratchet and Clank game is no exception to this formula. Players can enjoy this title at its fullest on the last-gen 80-class video cards.