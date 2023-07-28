Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti continue to rank among the fastest graphics cards in the market. Although these cards have already been replaced by the newer and much more powerful RTX 4080, their sheer rendering power will last gamers for years.
The cards can easily handle the latest PlayStation port, Ratchet, and Clank Rift Apart. However, gamers must tweak the settings for a decent framerate at 4K resolution. This article will list the best graphics settings for the last-gen 80-class graphics cards.
Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for the RTX 3080
The RTX 3080 is a competent graphics card for gaming. Players can crank up the settings to a mix of medium and high in the latest Ratchet and Clank with a bit of Nvidia DLSS to get a decent framerate at 4K in this title. However, we recommend gamers keep ray tracing turned off.
The best settings in this game for the 3080 graphics card are as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Default
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Vsync: On
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Calibration
- Brightness: 50
- HDR: Off
- HDR max luminance: 1400
- HDR paperwhite: 200
- Contrast: 10
Upscaling
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Upscale method: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale quality: Quality
- Upscale sharpness: 0
- Dynamic resolution scaling: 30
- Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
- Texture filtering: Trilienar
- Shadow quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflections: On
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced shadows: Off
- Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off
- Reflection Resolution: Off
- Object range: N/A
- Level of Detail: High
- Traffic density: High
- Hair quality: High
- Weather particle quality: High
- Phantom dash effect: On
- Depth of field: High
- Field of view: 70
- Motion blur strength: According to your preference
- Bloom: On
Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for the RTX 3080 Ti
The RTX 3080 Ti is much more powerful than its older non-Ti sibling. This powerful graphics card can easily handle Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart with ray tracing turned on. However, we recommend a bit of DLSS for a decent framerate in the title.
The best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart settings for this graphics card are listed below:
Display
- Monitor: Default
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Vsync: On
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Calibration
- Brightness: 50
- HDR: Off
- HDR max luminance: 1400
- HDR paperwhite: 200
- Contrast: 10
Upscaling
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Upscale method: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale quality: Quality
- Upscale sharpness: 0
- Dynamic resolution scaling: 30
- Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
- Texture filtering: Trilienar
- Shadow quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflections: On
- Ray-traced reflections: On
- Ray-traced shadows: Off
- Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off
- Reflection Resolution: High
- Object range: N/A
- Level of Detail: High
- Traffic density: High
- Hair quality: High
- Weather particle quality: High
- Phantom dash effect: On
- Depth of field: High
- Field of view: 70
- Motion blur strength: According to your preference
- Bloom: On
The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are capable graphics cards for playing the latest games without significant hiccups. The latest Ratchet and Clank game is no exception to this formula. Players can enjoy this title at its fullest on the last-gen 80-class video cards.