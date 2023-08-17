Best Red Dead Redemption settings for Nintendo Switch

The original Red Dead Redemption is headed to modern consoles like the PlayStation 4 and 5, and Nintendo Switch. Do note that the game hasn't been remastered, and is targeting higher resolutions on current-gen gaming devices. The port is currently available only digitally, with a DVD release promised sometime in the future.

The original RDR will bring features like FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), and AMD's temporal upscaling tech to the consoles. In addition, the game is also getting a couple of extra options for players to customize the experience.

On the Switch, the game runs at 1080p 30 FPS with the console docked and at 720p 30 FPS in handheld mode. Although, it doesn't look miles better than on the PS3, besides some minor fidelity gains when the console is docked.

Best Red Dead Redemption settings for the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch can play the new Red Dead Redemption port without major performance hiccups. The console bundles enough rendering horsepower to play the game at a stable 30 FPS. However, it has some drawbacks when compared to the PlayStation 4 version of the action-adventure title set in the Wild West.

For starters, resolution drops if you wish to play the game in the console's coveted handheld mode. 720p 30 FPS is practically no better than the resolution the PS3 was capable of. In addition, the Switch doesn't bundle support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), which helps the PS4 and the PS5 push higher resolutions and framerates than their hardware is capable of.

However, the handheld Nintendo console brings multiple improvements as compared to the original version of the game. Pop-in has been drastically reduced with the update and loading times are almost thrice as fast on the Switch.

The best settings for Red Dead Redemption on the Nintendo Switch are as follows:

Config

Targeting mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Invert camera Y: Normal

Normal Invert camera X: Normal

Normal Horse control: Camera relative

Camera relative Vibration: On

On Sensitivity: As per your preference

As per your preference Auto-center: On

On Flip R1 with R2 and L1 with L2: Normal

Normal South paw: Off

Off Golden guns: Off

Off Autosave: On

Display

Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Contrast: As per your preference

As per your preference Saturation: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion blur: On

On Kill effect: On

On Subtitles: As per your preference

As per your preference Subtitle scale: 0

0 Objective scale: 0

0 Help text scale: As per your preference

As per your preference Show map: On

On Show waypoint: On

Red Dead Redemption looks way better on the Nintendo Switch than it did on the seventh-generation home video game console from almost 15 years ago. The console can easily handle this title without any performance hiccups. Thus, gamers looking forward to reliving the iconic tale of John Marston can do so without any major issues.