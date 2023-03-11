The RTX 4070 Ti is the latest launch from Nvidia. The GPU is built to play the latest titles, like the Resident Evil 4 remake. The card costs $800 and supports the latest technologies like frame generation and spectacular ray tracing performance.

Although the Resident Evil 4 remake has been slammed as a poorly optimized title, gamers with Ada Lovelace GPUs need not worry about performance hiccups. The increased graphics computing power ensures gamers can easily play the title at up to 4K resolution.

Like most other AAA titles, the upcoming remake of the classic horror game comes with a bunch of graphics settings. This article will review the best combinations for the RTX 4070 Ti graphics card.

The RTX 4070 Ti is a very powerful graphics card for playing the latest games, like the Resident Evil 4 remake

The 4070 Ti beats the last-gen RTX 3090 Ti, which launched as "8K capable." The 70-class offering from this gen goes head-to-head with the RX 7900 XT, a card that costs $100 more. Thus, gamers can expect a solid performance in the upcoming RE4 remake.

Best graphics settings for the RTX 4070 Ti to play Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings at higher framerates

Gamers can expect sky-high framerates with the RTX 4070 Ti in the upcoming RE4 remake with the following settings:

Screen resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Refresh rate: Highest supported by the monitor

Highest supported by the monitor Frame rate: Variable

Variable Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vertical synchronization: Off

Off Cinematics resolution: 4K

4K Ray tracing: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: On (Quality)

On (Quality) FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off

Off Image quality: 100%

100% Rendering mode: Normal

Normal Anti-aliasing: FXAA+TAA

FXAA+TAA Texture quality (Recommended VRAM): High (1 GB)

High (1 GB) Texture filtering: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Mesh quality: Max

Max Shadow quality: Max

Max Shadow cache: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: FidelityFX CACAO

FidelityFX CACAO Volumetric lighting: Max

Max Particle lighting quality: High

High Bloom: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Subsurface scattering: Off

Off Hair strands: N/A

N/A Graphic dismemberment: On

On Persistent corpses: Many

Many Corpse physics: N/A

N/A Diverse enemy animations: N/A

N/A Motion blur: As per preference

As per preference Rain quality: N/A

N/A Terrain: N/A

N/A Destructible environments: N/A

N/A Lens flare: As per preference

As per preference Lens distortion: On (+chromatic aberration)

On (+chromatic aberration) Depth of field: On

On Resource-intense lighting quality: High

High Resource-intense effects quality: High

Best graphics settings for the RTX 4070 Ti to play Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings at the higher visual quality

The 4070 Ti can push out playable framerates in 4K in the highest settings in the RE4 remake. Although the game drops below 60 FPS, the following settings offer a solid experience:

The RTX 4070 Ti is one of the most premium graphics cards on the market. Thus, it’s no surprise that the 70-class GPUs from the Ada Lovelace lineup can easily run the latest titles like the RE4 remake.

