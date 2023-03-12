Best Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for RTX 2080 Ti

The NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti is the best-in-class offering from a couple of generations back. Constructed based on the Turing architecture, the card gives even some of the latest options, like the 3070 Ti, a run for their money.
Although the GPU has now been ousted by the RTX 40 series, it continues to be among the fastest options for 1440p gaming. In fact, it can run most titles at up to 4K without performance issues.
In this article, we will go over the best Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for the 2080 Ti now that we've had a glimpse of the upcoming horror title.
Resident Evil 4 remake runs flawlessly on the RTX 2080 Ti
The 2080 Ti wasn't as popular as its siblings. However, it's available at relatively cheap prices on websites like eBay and Craigslist these days. Thus, gamers who own this card or are looking to put together a high-performance rig for cheap can opt for the flagship.
Best RTX 2080 Ti graphics settings to play Resident Evil 4 remake with better visual quality
The upcoming RE4 remake will run smoothly on the RTX 2080 Ti with the following settings applied:
- Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Refresh rate: Highest supported by the monitor
- Frame rate: Variable
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Vertical synchronization: Off
- Cinematics resolution: 4K
- Ray tracing: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off
- Image quality: 100%
- Rendering mode: Normal
- Anti-aliasing: FXAA+TAA
- Texture quality (Recommended VRAM): High (1 GB)
- Texture filtering: High (ANISO x16)
- Mesh quality: Max
- Shadow quality: Max
- Shadow cache: On
- Contact shadows: On
- Ambient occlusion: FidelityFX CACAO
- Volumetric lighting: Max
- Particle lighting quality: High
- Bloom: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Subsurface scattering: Off
- Hair strands: N/A
- Graphic dismemberment: On
- Persistent corpses: Many
- Corpse physics: N/A
- Diverse enemy animations: N/A
- Motion blur: As per preference
- Rain quality: N/A
- Terrain: N/A
- Destructible environments: N/A
- Lens flare: As per preference
- Lens distortion: On (+chromatic aberration)
- Depth of field: On
- Resource-intense lighting quality: High
- Resource-intense effects quality: High
Best RTX 2080 Ti graphics settings to play Resident Evil 4 remake at better framerates
Gamers can expect 60+ FPS in the Resident Evil 4 remake with the following settings applied:
- Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Refresh rate: Highest supported by the monitor
- Frame rate: Variable
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Vertical synchronization: Off
- Cinematics resolution: 4K
- Ray tracing: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off
- Image quality: 100%
- Rendering mode: Normal
- Anti-aliasing: FXAA+TAA
- Texture quality (Recommended VRAM): High (1 GB)
- Texture filtering: High (ANISO x16)
- Mesh quality: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Shadow cache: On
- Contact shadows: On
- Ambient occlusion: FidelityFX CACAO
- Volumetric lighting: Medium
- Particle lighting quality: High
- Bloom: On
- Screen space reflections: Off
- Subsurface scattering: Off
- Hair strands: N/A
- Graphic dismemberment: On
- Persistent corpses: Few
- Corpse physics: N/A
- Diverse enemy animations: N/A
- Motion blur: As per preference
- Rain quality: N/A
- Terrain: N/A
- Destructible environments: N/A
- Lens flare: As per preference
- Lens distortion: On (+chromatic aberration)
- Depth of field: On
- Resource-intense lighting quality: High
- Resource-intense effects quality: High
Overall, the RTX 2080 Ti is a solid video card for high-end gaming. Players with this GPU need not worry about framerate issues in Capcom's upcoming horror remake.
