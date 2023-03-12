Best Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for RTX 2080 Ti

The NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti is the best-in-class offering from a couple of generations back. Constructed based on the Turing architecture, the card gives even some of the latest options, like the 3070 Ti, a run for their money.

Although the GPU has now been ousted by the RTX 40 series, it continues to be among the fastest options for 1440p gaming. In fact, it can run most titles at up to 4K without performance issues.

In this article, we will go over the best Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for the 2080 Ti now that we've had a glimpse of the upcoming horror title.

Resident Evil 4 remake runs flawlessly on the RTX 2080 Ti

The 2080 Ti wasn't as popular as its siblings. However, it's available at relatively cheap prices on websites like eBay and Craigslist these days. Thus, gamers who own this card or are looking to put together a high-performance rig for cheap can opt for the flagship.

Best RTX 2080 Ti graphics settings to play Resident Evil 4 remake with better visual quality

The upcoming RE4 remake will run smoothly on the RTX 2080 Ti with the following settings applied:

Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh rate: Highest supported by the monitor

Highest supported by the monitor Frame rate: Variable

Variable Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vertical synchronization: Off

Off Cinematics resolution: 4K

4K Ray tracing: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off

Off Image quality: 100%

100% Rendering mode: Normal

Normal Anti-aliasing: FXAA+TAA

FXAA+TAA Texture quality (Recommended VRAM): High (1 GB)

High (1 GB) Texture filtering: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Mesh quality: Max

Max Shadow quality: Max

Max Shadow cache: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: FidelityFX CACAO

FidelityFX CACAO Volumetric lighting: Max

Max Particle lighting quality: High

High Bloom: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Subsurface scattering: Off

Off Hair strands: N/A

N/A Graphic dismemberment: On

On Persistent corpses: Many

Many Corpse physics: N/A

N/A Diverse enemy animations: N/A

N/A Motion blur: As per preference

As per preference Rain quality: N/A

N/A Terrain: N/A

N/A Destructible environments: N/A

N/A Lens flare: As per preference

As per preference Lens distortion: On (+chromatic aberration)

On (+chromatic aberration) Depth of field: On

On Resource-intense lighting quality: High

High Resource-intense effects quality: High

Best RTX 2080 Ti graphics settings to play Resident Evil 4 remake at better framerates

Gamers can expect 60+ FPS in the Resident Evil 4 remake with the following settings applied:

Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh rate: Highest supported by the monitor

Highest supported by the monitor Frame rate: Variable

Variable Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vertical synchronization: Off

Off Cinematics resolution: 4K

4K Ray tracing: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off

Off Image quality: 100%

100% Rendering mode: Normal

Normal Anti-aliasing: FXAA+TAA

FXAA+TAA Texture quality (Recommended VRAM): High (1 GB)

High (1 GB) Texture filtering: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Mesh quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Shadow cache: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: FidelityFX CACAO

FidelityFX CACAO Volumetric lighting: Medium

Medium Particle lighting quality: High

High Bloom: On

On Screen space reflections: Off

Off Subsurface scattering: Off

Off Hair strands: N/A

N/A Graphic dismemberment: On

On Persistent corpses: Few

Few Corpse physics: N/A

N/A Diverse enemy animations: N/A

N/A Motion blur: As per preference

As per preference Rain quality: N/A

N/A Terrain: N/A

N/A Destructible environments: N/A

N/A Lens flare: As per preference

As per preference Lens distortion: On (+chromatic aberration)

On (+chromatic aberration) Depth of field: On

On Resource-intense lighting quality: High

High Resource-intense effects quality: High

Overall, the RTX 2080 Ti is a solid video card for high-end gaming. Players with this GPU need not worry about framerate issues in Capcom's upcoming horror remake.

