5 best Samsung smartphones with 5000mAH battery

Samsung is a brand known for delivering innovative devices catering to almost every user segment of the market. From the best batteries to incomparable cameras, Samsung never fails to cater to different tastes and requirements. But only a few could be termed as the best Samsung smartphones.

Choosing a new Samsung phone is no less confusing than solving a quest. So, to help you select a phone, this article lists our top picks of Galaxy phones with 5000mAh or more battery capacity.

From budget to flagship, here are the best Samsung smartphones

1) Samsung Galaxy F34 ($160)

If you are looking for a pocket-friendly device, Galaxy F34 is the best Samsung smartphone for you. With a 6.46-inch display, this device can run for up to two days with its battery. Galaxy F34 has a triple camera setup with a high megapixel lens. However, the camera performance is just average.

Specifications Galaxy F34 Processor Exynos 1280 Display 6.46-inch, 120 Hz, FHD+ Camera Triple camera setup- 50MP+8MP+2MPFront camera- 13MP Battery 6000mAH

Pros

Comes with a great battery capacity.

Affordable price.

A massive 6.46-inch display with 120hz refresh rate.

Cons

The camera module is not that good.

Average performance.

2) Samsung Galaxy A54 ($350)

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is a good device. It comes with a massive 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display boasting a super fine finish. Although packed with an Exynos 1380 chipset, this phone might not be able to handle some heavy tasks. However, you will see a good performance in your daily tasks.

Specifications Galaxy A54 Processor Exynos 1380 Display 6.6-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED Camera Triple camera setup- 50MP+12MP+5MPFront camera- 32MP Battery 5000mAH

Pros

Great battery with 25W fast charging ability.

Excellent camera performance.

Improved display.

Cons

A little sluggish while gaming or multitasking.

No wireless charging at this price.

No charger in the box.

3) Samsung Galaxy M34 ($190)

Samsung Galaxy M34 comes at a very reasonable price. It has an excellent 6.50-inch display. It also has a massive 6000mAh battery capacity and our favorite 3.5mm headphone jack. You get OneUI 5 on this device, which has unique features like secure folders and NFC.

Specifications Galaxy M34 Processor Exynos 1280 Display 6.6-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED Camera Triple camera setup- 50MP+8MP+2MPFront camera- 13MP Battery 6000mAH

Pros

Best value for money device.

Great battery life, and can last up to two days.

An amazing display with the finest finishing.

3,5mm headphone jack.

4 times OS upgrades.

5 years of security updates promised by Samsung.

Cons

Outdated processor used.

The device gets heated while doing work.

No charger in the box.

Build quality is not good.

4) Samsung Galaxy A25 ($250)

Samsung Galaxy A25 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage which can be extended up to 1TB. It contains a 5000mAH battery which makes the Galaxy A25 one of the best Samsung smartphones with such massive battery life.

Samsung has also improved the hardware quality of this phone as compared to the previous models. The 6.5-inch screen of the phone also elevates the experience of watching movies and shows on the device.

Specifications Galaxy A25 Processor Exynos 1280 Display 6.50-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED Camera Triple camera setup- 50MP+8MP+2MPFront camera- 13MP Battery 5000mAH

Pros

Hardware is improved as compared to previous models.

Good battery life.

Improved camera sensors.

Cons

Same old processor.

A little expensive for these specs.

5) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ($1000)

You get the best display, best camera, best performance, and a very decent battery in the Samsung Galaxy 23 Ultra. You can also use S Pen with this device, which is quite an amazing experience. From doing daily tasks to playing highly extensive games, this device can effortlessly handle it all. It currently leads the race for the best Samsung smartphone.

Specifications Galaxy S23 Ultra Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.8-inch, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED Camera Four camera setup- 200MP+10MP+10MP+12MPFront camera- 12MP Battery 5000mAH

Pros

Great performance.

Excellent camera quality.

Decent battery.

Best in the class display.

S Pen.

Cons

Expensive.

Conclusion

These are the best Samsung smartphones out there with 5000mAh or more battery capacity. We have also covered phones in different price and brand segments so that you can pick one according to your specific needs.