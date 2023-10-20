With so many options available these days, it can be challenging to narrow down what the best phones are. This problem is exacerbated because there are so many companies that provide comparable features in a similar price range. This year, we have seen the release of several fantastic new foldable phones. We also saw intriguing hardware changes from many popular companies, including Samsung and Apple.
So, to help you select the best smartphone, this article lists the best phones for every user. Whether you want to enjoy the longest battery life or want the clearest camera, we have you covered. Read the list below of the best phones in 2023 to decide which one suits your needs.
Best iPhone - Apple iPhone 15 ($799)
The Apple iPhone 15 has seen a lot of upgrades compared to the previous generation Apple iPhone 14. With the introduction of Dynamic Island, USB Type C port, and higher resolution 48MP primary camera, the latest vanilla iPhone is probably the best Apple smartphone for anybody.
However, the smartphone still comes with a 60Hz refresh rate, which may seem a bit dated in 2023. It also promises one-day battery life. Apple has included 2X zoom camera support for better-looking portrait shots. Overall, with no major price increase and all the upgrades it offers over last year's model, it is still one of the best options for Apple enthusiasts.
Pros
- USB Type-C port
- Dynamic Island
- 48MP high-resolution camera
Cons
- 60Hz display
- No Always on Display support
Best Android phone - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ($859)
Because of its flagship-caliber cameras, compatibility with the S-pen, and the most potent CPU available, Samsung's Galaxy Ultra series is one of the best smartphones right now. The primary camera on the S23 Ultra this year has been upgraded to a 200MP sensor, which helps capture high-resolution photos and allows for up to 100X digital zoom.
It also has a big 5,000mAh battery that easily lasts a full day, even if you are a heavy user. The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy powers the S23 Ultra, and its 6.8-inch curved screen is somewhat brighter than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Hence, it is one of the best phones for those who want to go the Android route.
Pros
- S-pen support
- 100x zoom support
- 2K AMOLED display
Cons
- Heavy to hold
- No charger in the box
Best phone for photography - Google Pixel 8 Pro ($999)
The Google Pixel 8 Pro has a great array of camera features, as it now has a 48MP telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom, a 48MP ultrawide lens with increased resolution, and a 50MP primary lens. Both the primary and secondary lenses can capture crisp images with a lot of details. Google has included excellent low-light Night Sight support for pesky situations when there's not much light.
You also get many AI-related camera features on the Google Pixel 8 Pro that enhance the camera experience. Apart from these, the Pixel 8 Pro comes with manual options for shutter speed, ISO, white balance, and faster focus support. Hence, it's one of the best phones for camera enthusiasts.
Pros
- Versatile camera setup
- Big battery pack
- 120Hz LTPO display
- Lots of camera features
Cons
- Slow charging speed
- Tensor G3 chipset has thermal issues
Best phone for battery life - Apple iPhone 15 Plus
The Apple iPhone 15 Plus has to be one of the best phones for battery life. With its big 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and Apple's A16 Bionic chipset's battery efficiency, it easily lasts for more than a day. Plus, its 60Hz refresh rate drains the battery less.
The smartphone now comes with Dynamic Island support, which ensures you get more screen area for media consumption and also supports many native apps for multitasking. Additionally, its 48MP primary camera can click some great shots under almost any lighting condition.
Pros
- Great battery backup
- Big 6.7-inch display
- Dynamic Island
Cons
- Slow charging speed
- Weighs more than 200 grams
Best gaming phone - Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate ($1399)
The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is the only phone you need to consider if you are looking for a device to play games. As its name suggests, this phone is the pinnacle of gaming flagships. It has the newest and best hardware, and it has all the gaming accessories for an exceptional mobile gaming experience.
A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, powers the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. Additionally, a large 5,000mAh battery powers up the stunning 6.78-inch OLED display at the front, which supports a refresh rate of up to 165Hz.
Pros
- Has all the necessary features for gaming
- Dual-charging ports
- Flagship-grade performance
- 3.5mm headphone jack
Cons
- Bulky
- Mediocre cameras
Best budget phone - Samsung Galaxy A54 ($399)
The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a significant upgrade over the company's other A-series devices. For less than $400, you get a Gorilla Glass 5-certified display with IP67 protection, which is difficult to find in such a cheap phone. Additionally, the front of the phone has an exquisite 120Hz OLED display that rivals the quality of Samsung's top Galaxy S series devices.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, which can handle all day-to-day tasks, and its 5,000mAh battery can easily last a full day. In addition, the Galaxy A54 5G has a strong camera setup that consists of a 12MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro, and a 50MP primary camera. All in all, it is one of the best phones under $500 that you can currently buy.
Pros
- Great battery backup
- Gorgeous 120Hz Super AMOLED display
- IP67 certification
Cons
- Huge chin on the bottom of the display
- Secondary cameras are average in low light
Best overall phone - OnePlus 11 ($699)
If you want one of the best phones in terms of cost, power, display, battery life, and cameras, then the OnePlus 11 is the ultimate solution. This smartphone is the new flagship killer with all the hardware and software features you need, and to top things off, it is also priced much lower than other premium smartphones.
The OnePlus 11 offers insane value at a starting price of $699. The latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a large 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, a triple camera arrangement with a capable 50MP primary lens at the forefront, and 100W charging support make it one of the best phones overall.
Pros
- Great camera setup
- LTPO3-supported display
- Battery easily lasts a full day
- Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
Cons
- No 4K video recording support in the front camera
- No wireless charging support
These are some of the best phones you can buy in 2023. For more such informative articles, follow GamingTech/Sportskeeda.