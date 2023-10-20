With so many options available these days, it can be challenging to narrow down what the best phones are. This problem is exacerbated because there are so many companies that provide comparable features in a similar price range. This year, we have seen the release of several fantastic new foldable phones. We also saw intriguing hardware changes from many popular companies, including Samsung and Apple.

So, to help you select the best smartphone, this article lists the best phones for every user. Whether you want to enjoy the longest battery life or want the clearest camera, we have you covered. Read the list below of the best phones in 2023 to decide which one suits your needs.

Best iPhone - Apple iPhone 15 ($799)

The Apple iPhone 15 is a good option for Apple enthusiasts (Image via Apple)

The Apple iPhone 15 has seen a lot of upgrades compared to the previous generation Apple iPhone 14. With the introduction of Dynamic Island, USB Type C port, and higher resolution 48MP primary camera, the latest vanilla iPhone is probably the best Apple smartphone for anybody.

Device Apple iPhone 15 Processor Apple A16 Bionic Display 6.1-inch Full HD Super Retina XDR OLED Camera Main - 48MP + 12MP(Ultrawide)Selfie - 12MP Battery 3349mAh, 20W charging

However, the smartphone still comes with a 60Hz refresh rate, which may seem a bit dated in 2023. It also promises one-day battery life. Apple has included 2X zoom camera support for better-looking portrait shots. Overall, with no major price increase and all the upgrades it offers over last year's model, it is still one of the best options for Apple enthusiasts.

Pros

USB Type-C port

Dynamic Island

48MP high-resolution camera

Cons

60Hz display

No Always on Display support

Best Android phone - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ($859)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is snappy and responsive (Image via ZDNet)

Because of its flagship-caliber cameras, compatibility with the S-pen, and the most potent CPU available, Samsung's Galaxy Ultra series is one of the best smartphones right now. The primary camera on the S23 Ultra this year has been upgraded to a 200MP sensor, which helps capture high-resolution photos and allows for up to 100X digital zoom.

Device Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.8-inch 2K Dynamic AMOLED2X 120Hz Camera Main - 200MP + 12MP(Ultrawide) + 10MP(telephoto) + 10MP(periscope)Selfie - 12MP Battery 5000mAh, 45W charging

It also has a big 5,000mAh battery that easily lasts a full day, even if you are a heavy user. The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy powers the S23 Ultra, and its 6.8-inch curved screen is somewhat brighter than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Hence, it is one of the best phones for those who want to go the Android route.

Pros

S-pen support

100x zoom support

2K AMOLED display

Cons

Heavy to hold

No charger in the box

Best phone for photography - Google Pixel 8 Pro ($999)

The Google Pixel 8 Pro has incredible camera features (Image via PhoneArena)

The Google Pixel 8 Pro has a great array of camera features, as it now has a 48MP telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom, a 48MP ultrawide lens with increased resolution, and a 50MP primary lens. Both the primary and secondary lenses can capture crisp images with a lot of details. Google has included excellent low-light Night Sight support for pesky situations when there's not much light.

Device Google Pixel 8 Pro Processor Google Tensor G3 Display 6.7-inch 2K OLED LTPO 120Hz Camera Main - 50MP+ 48MP(Ultrawide) + 48MP(telephoto) Selfie - 10.5MP Battery 5050mAh, 30W charging

You also get many AI-related camera features on the Google Pixel 8 Pro that enhance the camera experience. Apart from these, the Pixel 8 Pro comes with manual options for shutter speed, ISO, white balance, and faster focus support. Hence, it's one of the best phones for camera enthusiasts.

Pros

Versatile camera setup

Big battery pack

120Hz LTPO display

Lots of camera features

Cons

Slow charging speed

Tensor G3 chipset has thermal issues

Best phone for battery life - Apple iPhone 15 Plus

The Apple iPhone 15 Plus improves upon last year's model (Inage via Apple)

The Apple iPhone 15 Plus has to be one of the best phones for battery life. With its big 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and Apple's A16 Bionic chipset's battery efficiency, it easily lasts for more than a day. Plus, its 60Hz refresh rate drains the battery less.

Device Apple iPhone 15 Plus Processor Apple A16 Bionic Display 6.7-inch XDR OLED Camera Main - 48MP+ 12MP(Ultrawide) Selfie - 12MP Battery 4383mAh, 20W charging

The smartphone now comes with Dynamic Island support, which ensures you get more screen area for media consumption and also supports many native apps for multitasking. Additionally, its 48MP primary camera can click some great shots under almost any lighting condition.

Pros

Great battery backup

Big 6.7-inch display

Dynamic Island

Cons

Slow charging speed

Weighs more than 200 grams

Best gaming phone - Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate ($1399)

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is a gaming beast (Image via Tom's Guide)

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is the only phone you need to consider if you are looking for a device to play games. As its name suggests, this phone is the pinnacle of gaming flagships. It has the newest and best hardware, and it has all the gaming accessories for an exceptional mobile gaming experience.

Device Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.78-inch OLED Full HD 165Hz Camera Main - 50MP+ 13MP(Ultrawide) + 5MP (macro)Selfie - 32MP Battery 6000mAh, 65W charging

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, powers the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. Additionally, a large 5,000mAh battery powers up the stunning 6.78-inch OLED display at the front, which supports a refresh rate of up to 165Hz.

Pros

Has all the necessary features for gaming

Dual-charging ports

Flagship-grade performance

3.5mm headphone jack

Cons

Bulky

Mediocre cameras

Best budget phone - Samsung Galaxy A54 ($399)

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is one of the best phones for those on a tight budget (Image via Root Nation)

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a significant upgrade over the company's other A-series devices. For less than $400, you get a Gorilla Glass 5-certified display with IP67 protection, which is difficult to find in such a cheap phone. Additionally, the front of the phone has an exquisite 120Hz OLED display that rivals the quality of Samsung's top Galaxy S series devices.

Device Samsung Galaxy A54 Processor Exynos 1380 Display 6.4-Full HD Super AMOLED 120Hz Camera Main - 50MP+ 12MP(Ultrawide) + 5MP(macro) Selfie - 32MP Battery 5000mAh, 25W charging

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, which can handle all day-to-day tasks, and its 5,000mAh battery can easily last a full day. In addition, the Galaxy A54 5G has a strong camera setup that consists of a 12MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro, and a 50MP primary camera. All in all, it is one of the best phones under $500 that you can currently buy.

Pros

Great battery backup

Gorgeous 120Hz Super AMOLED display

IP67 certification

Cons

Huge chin on the bottom of the display

Secondary cameras are average in low light

Best overall phone - OnePlus 11 ($699)

The OnePlus 11 can hold its own against the best phones available (Image via Digital Trends)

If you want one of the best phones in terms of cost, power, display, battery life, and cameras, then the OnePlus 11 is the ultimate solution. This smartphone is the new flagship killer with all the hardware and software features you need, and to top things off, it is also priced much lower than other premium smartphones.

Device OnePlus 11 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.7-inch 2K LTPO3 Fluid AMOLED 120Hz Camera Main - 50MP+ 48MP(Ultrawide) + 32MP(telephoto) Selfie - 16MP Battery 5000mAh, 100W charging

The OnePlus 11 offers insane value at a starting price of $699. The latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a large 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, a triple camera arrangement with a capable 50MP primary lens at the forefront, and 100W charging support make it one of the best phones overall.

Pros

Great camera setup

LTPO3-supported display

Battery easily lasts a full day

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Cons

No 4K video recording support in the front camera

No wireless charging support

These are some of the best phones you can buy in 2023. For more such informative articles, follow GamingTech/Sportskeeda.