Google Pixel 8 Pro: Release date, specs, price, and more

The flagship Google Pixel 8 Pro is now official. This $1,000 device takes on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a much cheaper price tag and excellent software. This year's device is an iterative upgrade over the Pixel 7 Pro from 2022. Most of the improvements include fine-tuning a device that already worked for the masses to ensure an even better experience.

The smartphone is fueled by software features that take it a step ahead of other devices that solely focus on hardware and specs. Some of the interesting features heading to this year's Pixel include the new Magic Editor and Video Boost technologies that improve photos and videos in ways never thought of before.

The new flagship Pixels start from $999, with the 512 GB variant topping out at $1,179. That's a $100 premium over the Pixel 7 Pro and ranks the device among the costliest in the market.

Google Pixel 8 Pro release date and time for all regions

The Pixel 8 Pro was announced on Wednesday, October 4, at the Pixel event. The device is now official and will start shipping starting next Thursday, October 12. The smartphone is available for pre-order on the Google Store and all leading partners like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

The Pixel flagship's global availability remains extremely limited. Last year's Pixel 7 Pro was available in just 17 countries; this time, the number is expanding to 20. Only users in the US, Canada, Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, the UK, Australia, India, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan can get their hands on the device.

Google Pixel 8 Pro pre-order details

The new Pixel 8 smartphones (Image via Google)

The new Pixel 8 Pro is currently available for pre-orders on the Google Store. Apart from the official site, you can also place an order from leading third-party retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.

For a limited time, Google is bundling the brand new Pixel Watch 2 at no extra cost with the smartphone. Do note that the base model Pixel 8 will come with a free Pixel Buds Pro while the Pro variant will get the Watch 2. The colorway of the watch is matched to that of the phone you opt for, allowing for a more unified experience.

This time around, buyers outside the United States also qualify for the complimentary Pixel Watch 2 bundle that is being offered with pre-orders. If you want a new Pixel flagship, hurry up and secure your unit as soon as possible for the freebies.

Google Pixel 8 Pro specs

The Tensor G3 chip in the new Pixel 8 smartphones (Image via Google)

The Pixel 8 devices are powered by the new Tensor G3 SoC. In terms of the CPU and GPU, the processor isn't a massive upgrade over last year's Tensor G2. As a result, some of the complaints that users had with Pixel 7 smartphones will carry over to this year's offerings as well. The performance of the chip isn't on par with Mediatek and Snapdragon rivals. However, it shines in AI-related workloads.

The new G3 is now capable of running twice as many machine learning models that can handle up to 150 times more complex models than the Tensor G2.

A quick look at the capabilities of the Tensor G3 (Image via Google)

Besides this, the display on the Pixel 8 has been upgraded as well. Google calls it the "Super Actua Display." It is a very bright 6.73" panel, going up to a maximum of 2,400 nits. Moreover, it also supports variable refresh rates from 1 to 120 Hz. However, it doesn't support LTPO technology yet.

The display on the Pixel 8 Pro (Image via Google)

With the new Pixel 8 lineup, Google is also focusing on repairability. The company is teaming up with iFixit to deliver parts and repair guides for the new devices to allow users to easily patch up their smartphones. This is a step forward in Google's commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.

The Pixel 8 lineup will also receive annual software updates and quarterly feature drops for seven years, the first in any Android or iPhone to date. This means that the devices will be supported all the way until 2030.

Camera samples of the new Pixel 8 Pro (Image via Google)

The cameras of the Pixel 8 series are receiving a major upgrade. Besides upgrades to the sensor, a bunch of software upgrades are also in place to make clicking photos on the Google flagship an absolute delight. The smartphones will introduce the Pixel Magic Editor feature. Astrophotography, Night Sight, Real Tone, Super Res Zoom, and Macro Mode from last year's device will continue to be available on the Pixel 8 Pro.

The new device also adds a bunch of software features like Audio Magic Eraser, Best Take, and Video Boost that take your photos and videos to the next level. Below is a recap of the on-paper specs of the new Pixel 8 Pro side-by-side with last year's Pixel 7 Pro:

Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel 7 Pro Processor Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G2 RAM 12 GB RAM 12 GB RAM Refresh rate 1-120 Hz refresh rate 120 Hz refresh rate Rear camera 50 MP wide, 48 MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, 48 MP 5x Telephoto 50 MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, 48 MP 5x telephoto Selfie camera 10.5 MP front 10.8 MP front Security VPN by Google One at no extra cost, Face Unlock, Fingerprint Unlock VPN by Google One at no extra cost, Face Unlock, Fingerprint Unlock Price $999 $899

The Pixel 8 Pro will have a starting price of $999, which is an increase from last year's $899 introductory price for the 128 GB variant of the device.

Google Pixel 8 Pro colours and variants

The Pixel 8 in the new Porcelain color (Image via Google)

The Google Pixel 8 Pro can be bought in the following colorways:

Bay Blue Porcelain Obsidian Black

The Pixel Buds Pro is now available in Bay Blue and Porcelain to match the new Pixel 8 smartphones. Users who pre-order the Pro also get the Pixel Watch 2 in these three colors. The smartphone will be available in 128, 256, and 512 GB variants. Pricing starts at $999 for the 128 GB variant. The 256 GB model will set you back by $1,059, and the decked-out 512 GB model is priced at $1,179.