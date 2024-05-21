  • home icon
Best Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified May 21, 2024 18:02 GMT
The Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super can play Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 at 1080p (Image via Palit and Ninja Theory)

The Nvidia GTX 1650 and the 1650 Super aren't the ideal graphics cards for playing Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. These aging GPUs were initially launched as 1080p gaming graphics cards a couple of generations ago. Nowadays, gamers have to resort to some hefty compromises to squeeze out a playable framerate from these units.

Without sufficient tweaks to the settings list, it is impossible to get to even 30 FPS. Hellblade 2 isn't the best optimized game and it doesn't support FSR frame generation either. This makes things hard for the Turing-based cards.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for the Nvidia GTX 1650

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 features wonderful graphics, but the 1650 can't manage it at the highest settings (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The GTX 1650 struggles at 1080p gaming these days. We recommend the low settings in Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 for the best experience. On top of this, you need to set FSR 3 to the Balanced preset for an ideal experience.

The detailed settings recommendation for the video game is as follows:

Display

  • Display: 1
  • Display mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Upscaler

  • Custom upscaler: AMD FSR 3
  • Frame generation: Off
  • Super resolution: Balanced
  • Automatic sharpness: On

General

  • HDR: On, if available
  • Gamma: 50
  • Vertical sync: Off
  • Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost
  • Variable rate shading: Off

Quality

  • Global preset: Low
  • Anti-aliasing: Low
  • Post-processing: Low
  • Effects quality: Standard
  • Shadow quality: Low
  • Reflection quality: Low
  • Global illumination quality: Low
  • Volumetrics: Low
  • Texture quality: Low
  • View distance: Low
  • Foliage detail: Low

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for the Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 Super can play Hellblade 2 at low settings (Image via MSI and Xbox Game Studios)

The GTX 1650 Super is a bit more powerful than its older non-Super card thanks to a beefed-up specs list and higher memory bandwidth. It can push out a few extra frames with a similar settings list applied to them. We recommend a mix of Low and Standard settings with FSR 3 set to Balanced for the best experience.

The ideal settings combination for the 1650 Super is as follows:

Display

  • Display: 1
  • Display mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Upscaler

  • Custom upscaler: AMD FSR 3
  • Frame generation: Off
  • Super resolution: Bala
  • Automatic sharpness: On

General

  • HDR: On, if available
  • Gamma: 50
  • Vertical sync: Off
  • Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost
  • Variable rate shading: Off

Quality

  • Global preset: Custom
  • Anti-aliasing: Low
  • Post-processing: Low
  • Effects quality: Standard
  • Shadow quality: Low
  • Reflection quality: Low
  • Global illumination quality: Low
  • Volumetrics: Low
  • Texture quality: Low
  • View distance: Low
  • Foliage detail: Low

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super are aging video cards now. They have been replaced by much more capable GPUs that can run the latest titles better. You need to significantly crank down the settings to get a decent framerate in Hellblade 2, for instance. Although the game plays well, it doesn't look visually impressive.

