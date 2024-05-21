Best Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1650 and the 1650 Super aren't the ideal graphics cards for playing Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. These aging GPUs were initially launched as 1080p gaming graphics cards a couple of generations ago. Nowadays, gamers have to resort to some hefty compromises to squeeze out a playable framerate from these units.

Without sufficient tweaks to the settings list, it is impossible to get to even 30 FPS. Hellblade 2 isn't the best optimized game and it doesn't support FSR frame generation either. This makes things hard for the Turing-based cards.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for the Nvidia GTX 1650

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 features wonderful graphics, but the 1650 can't manage it at the highest settings (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The GTX 1650 struggles at 1080p gaming these days. We recommend the low settings in Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 for the best experience. On top of this, you need to set FSR 3 to the Balanced preset for an ideal experience.

The detailed settings recommendation for the video game is as follows:

Display

Display: 1

1 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Upscaler

Custom upscaler: AMD FSR 3

AMD FSR 3 Frame generation: Off

Off Super resolution: Balanced

Balanced Automatic sharpness: On

General

HDR: On, if available

On, if available Gamma: 50

50 Vertical sync: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost

On + Boost Variable rate shading: Off

Quality

Global preset: Low

Low Anti-aliasing: Low

Low Post-processing: Low

Low Effects quality: Standard

Standard Shadow quality: Low

Low Reflection quality: Low

Low Global illumination quality: Low

Low Volumetrics: Low

Low Texture quality: Low

Low View distance: Low

Low Foliage detail: Low

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for the Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 Super can play Hellblade 2 at low settings (Image via MSI and Xbox Game Studios)

The GTX 1650 Super is a bit more powerful than its older non-Super card thanks to a beefed-up specs list and higher memory bandwidth. It can push out a few extra frames with a similar settings list applied to them. We recommend a mix of Low and Standard settings with FSR 3 set to Balanced for the best experience.

The ideal settings combination for the 1650 Super is as follows:

Display

Display: 1

1 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Upscaler

Custom upscaler: AMD FSR 3

AMD FSR 3 Frame generation: Off

Off Super resolution: Bala

Bala Automatic sharpness: On

General

HDR: On, if available

On, if available Gamma: 50

50 Vertical sync: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost

On + Boost Variable rate shading: Off

Quality

Global preset: Custom

Custom Anti-aliasing: Low

Low Post-processing: Low

Low Effects quality: Standard

Standard Shadow quality: Low

Low Reflection quality: Low

Low Global illumination quality: Low

Low Volumetrics: Low

Low Texture quality: Low

Low View distance: Low

Low Foliage detail: Low

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super are aging video cards now. They have been replaced by much more capable GPUs that can run the latest titles better. You need to significantly crank down the settings to get a decent framerate in Hellblade 2, for instance. Although the game plays well, it doesn't look visually impressive.