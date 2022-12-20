Best settings for The Witcher 3 next-gen on RTX 3080 Ti (with and without ray tracing)

The Witcher 3 next-gen update breathed new life into one of the finest open-world RPGs ever created. The game, which was originally released in 2015, received a makeover with new PC tweaks, improved graphics, and more content.

The game now has Integrated Mods, Photo Mode, Camera/Controls/UI Improvements, and Cross-Progression. A Netflix DLC will also be included in the game. However, the core gameplay of The Witcher 3 is mostly unchanged despite new visual features and quality-of-life enhancements.

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is a high-end GPU that can easily run the most recent games at 4K resolution. Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti includes 3rd gen Tensor Cores for exceptional DLSS performance gains, 2nd gen RT Cores to speed up ray tracing, and 12GB of ultrafast GDDR6X memory that allows the card to load all the required textures.

The following article will reveal the optimum settings to use when playing The Witcher 3 next-gen on an RTX 3080 Ti (both with and without ray tracing).

RTX 3080 Ti offers amazing performance in The Witcher 3 next-gen

The RTX 3080 Ti can easily run games in maxed-out graphics settings, even in 4K resolution. However, due to The Witcher 3 next-gen's optimization problems, the card will have a hard time maintaining a stable 60 fps in the 4K ultra+ graphics setting. CD Projekt Red has acknowledged the optimization issues, and fans can expect performance improvements via updates and hotfixes.

The recommended settings for playing The Witcher 3 next-gen on an RTX 3080 Ti are as follows:

Without Ray tracing

Display

Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vsync: Off

Off Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

On + Boost Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: High

Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: High

Motion Blur: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Blur: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Bloom: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Depth of Field: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Chromatic Aberration: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Vignetting: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Light Shafts: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Camera Lens Effects: On or as preferred

Nvidia HairWorks: On

On NVIDIA HairWorks AA: 8

8 NVIDIA HairWorks Preset: High

Number of Background Characters: Ultra+

Ultra+ Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Terrain Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Water Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Visibility Range: Ultra

Ultra Grass Density: High

High Texture Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Detail Level: Ultra+

With Ray tracing

Display

Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vsync: Off

Off Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On+ Boost

On+ Boost Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

Ray Tracing (Global Illumination): On

On Ray Traced Reflections: On

On Ray Traced Shadows: On

On Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On

Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: High

Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: High

Motion Blur: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Blur: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Bloom: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Depth of Field: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Chromatic Aberration: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Vignetting: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Light Shafts: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Camera Lens Effects: Off or as preferred

Nvidia HairWorks: On

On NVIDIA HairWorks AA: 8

8 NVIDIA HairWorks Preset: High

Number of Background Characters: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: High

High Terrain Quality: Ultra

Ultra Water Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Visibility Range: High

High Grass Density: High

High Texture Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Detail Level: Ultra+

DirectX 12 is required for ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS to work in The Witcher 3 next-gen. When using an RTX 3080 Ti, the aforementioned settings will ensure the best performance in the game.

