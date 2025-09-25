Best Silent Hill F settings for mid-range GPUs

Silent Hill F releases globally on September 25, 2025, with Deluxe Edition owners receiving two-day early access. As the latest entry in the iconic franchise, the game boasts detailed textures and cinematic lighting. However, its system requirements indicate moderate demands. This means it should run smoothly on most mid-range GPUs.
This article lists the best settings you can use to play Silent Hill F on mid-range cards.
Best settings for Silent Hill F on mid-range GPUs
Mid-range GPUs provide enough power to handle a moderately demanding title like Silent Hill F. The game requires at least 8GB of VRAM to run at recommended settings. For Nvidia users, suitable options include the RTX 3060, 3070, 4050, 4060, 4070, and newer models like the RTX 5060 and 5070.
AMD users can rely on cards such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT, 6750 XT, 6800 XT, 7600 XT, 7700 XT, 7800 XT, and the new RX 9070. Intel’s Arc B570 and B580 are also high-performance options, each offering over 10GB of VRAM.
The new Silent Hill title runs well at 1440p resolution, delivering over 60 FPS on most mid-range GPUs. For better performance, especially on lower-tier cards like the RTX 3060 and 4050, switch to 1080p resolution.
Here are the best settings for the game on mid-range GPUs:
- Screen Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (select 1920 x 1080 for RTX 3060, 4050)
- Frame Rate Limit: No Limit
- V-Sync: Off
- Panini Projection: Off
- Brightness Settings: As per preference
- Preset: Custom
- Screen Percentage: 100%
- Indirect Lighting: Lumen High
- Reflections: Lumen High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: High
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Visual Effects Quality: High
- Post Processing Quality: High
- View Distance Quality: High
- Anti-aliasing: DLSS (for Nvidia GPUs), FSR (for AMD GPUs)
- Anti-aliasing Quality: Balanced
- Motion Blur: Off
- Colorblind Accessibility: Off
These settings are perfect for mid-range cards in the lower performance bracket, such as the RTX 3060, 4050, and 4060. While we've reduced certain settings to Medium, we suggest using the High graphics preset for more powerful setups. These configurations should yield 60–70 FPS regardless of your system.
We've set the upscaling quality to Balanced to give equal preference to performance and quality. However, you could switch to Quality mode for better visuals, albeit with a slight drop in performance. Setting Lumen to High brings out realistic lighting quality and shadows, which look even better at 1440p.
The game is well-optimized, so even cards like the RTX 3060 and 4060 can handle these settings pretty well.
That wraps up the best graphics settings for Silent Hill F on mid-range GPUs. With the configurations above, you can expect smooth performance at over 60 FPS. Pairing 1440p resolution with Lumen-quality shadows and reflections should get you impressive visual quality. Since it is well-optimized, the game can handle these demanding features quite well.
