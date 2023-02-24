Best Sons of the Forest graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti was launched in 2019 as a lower-end alternative to the more capable RTX 2060 Super. The GPU is based on a cut-down TU116 graphics processor and packs fewer CUDA cores and no RT cores. With a price tag of $280, it is mainly targeted at the budget audience.

The card was initially launched for 1080p gaming, and it could pull off multiple titles at QHD resolution as well. However, it struggles to maintain stable framerates in the latest video games while playing them at 1440p.

However, the introduction of upscaling technologies like FSR renders multiple titles like Sons of the Forest playable at almost 60 FPS with minor framerate drops and stutters. With some tweaks, players can enjoy a solid experience in the game. In this guide, we will list the best graphics settings for the card.

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti is a surprisingly capable card for Sons of the Forest

The GTX 1660 Ti is an aging card. It has been discontinued long ago, and players can only buy it from the used market these days. However, back in the Turing days, many opted for the GTX 1660 series GPUs because of their affordability and lack of video games with ray tracing support.

Following this trend, the entry-level GTX 1650 has made its way to the number one spot in Steam Hardware Survey results. Thus, it is no wonder that many players are playing the latest games with these GPUs.

Best graphics settings for Sons of the Forest with the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti (for better visual quality)

Sons of the Forest packs impeccable visuals. With the following settings applied, the game looks awesome while maintaining a stable framerate:

Display

Resolution : 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

: 1920 x 1080 (16:9) Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Max FPS: Max

Max Gamma: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Graphics

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Draw distance: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Fog quality: High

High Anisotropic textures: On

On Shadow quality: High

High Clouds: High

High Grass: High

High Water: High

High Parallax distance: High

High Billboard quality: High

High Texture resolution: Full

Features

Anti-aliasing: N/A

N/A Dynamic resolution: FSR

FSR Dynamic resolution target: Quality

Quality Bloom: On

On Screen space resolution: On

On Motion blur: Off

Off Micro shadowing: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Chromatic aberration: Off

Style

Film grain: Off

Off Color grade: Default

Best graphics settings for Sons of the Forest with the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti (for higher framerates)

Players looking for a high-framerate experience in Sons of the Forest will not be disappointed because of the expansive graphics options. The following settings will allow for a smooth experience:

Display

Resolution : 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

: 1920 x 1080 (16:9) Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Max FPS: Max

Max Gamma: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Graphics

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Draw distance: High

High Ambient occlusion: Medium

Medium Fog quality: High

High Anisotropic textures: On

On Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Clouds: High

High Grass: High

High Water: High

High Parallax distance: High

High Billboard quality: High

High Texture resolution: Full

Features

Anti-aliasing: N/A

N/A Dynamic resolution: FSR

FSR Dynamic resolution target: Balanced

Balanced Bloom: On

On Screen space resolution: On

On Motion blur: Off

Off Micro shadowing: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Chromatic aberration: Off

Style

Film grain: Off

Off Color grade: Default

Overall, the GTX 1660 Ti runs most modern AAA titles without a sweat. The card will remain relevant for at least another year to come.

