Star Wars Jedi Survivor was released by Electronic Arts on April 28, 2023, as a sequel to Star Wars Jedi Final Order. This action-adventure game features a beautiful map with stunning graphical details. Such high-tier visuals make the title quite demanding, so it requires powerful hardware to run at high resolutions.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT are great cards that can run almost all recent AAA games at the maximum settings. However, players may encounter some problems while playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor as it has a few optimization issues on PC. Fortunately, the RX 6800 and 6800 XT are capable graphics cards that can run the game smoothly.

This article will outline the best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT users.

Optimal Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800

The RX 6800 is a competitive card even though it belongs to a previous generation of products from AMD. It was designed to provide the best gaming experience without compromising on graphics quality or frame rates. However, Star Wars Jedi Survivor is quite demanding, so the visual settings may require some tweaking.

Here are the best graphics settings that users with the RX 6800 can utilize.

Display:

Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Epic

Epic Shadow Quality: Epic

Epic Anti-Aliasing: Epic

Epic Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: Epic

Epic Post Processing: Epic

Epic Foliage Detail: Epic

Epic Field of View: Default

Default VSync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FIdelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2): Quality

Color & Brightness:

Brightness: Default

Effects:

Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Camera Shake: Player preference

Player preference Ambient Camera Sway: Player preference

HUD:

Hide HUD: Off

These settings can help players obtain a stable and smooth 60 frames per second (FPS) while maintaining great visuals. Players can opt to turn down the resolution of the game or lower some of the other settings to High or Medium if they face stuttering issues while playing.

Optimal Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

The 6800 XT is capable of outperforming the 6800 and maintains stable framerates even when rendering high-resolution assets. Users with this graphics card can easily experience the game at the best settings when playing at a 1440p resolution.

Display:

Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Epic

Epic Shadow Quality: Epic

Epic Anti-Aliasing: Epic

Epic Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: Epic

Epic Post Processing: Epic

Epic Foliage Detail: Epic

Epic Field of View: Default

Default VSync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FIdelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2): Quality

Color & Brightness:

Brightness: Default

Effects:

Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Camera Shake: Player preference

Player preference Ambient Camera Sway: Player preference

HUD:

Hide HUD: Off

The RX 6800 XT belongs to the previous generation of AMD cards, but it can run almost all recent AAA titles without any problems. You can also take steps to protect the graphics card from overheating by lowering a few graphics settings to ease the burden of running such a demanding title.

