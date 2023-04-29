Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is an action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment that plays a sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. The game was developed on Unreal Engine 4 and is currently available on PS5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X|S. However, the PC port of the game is currently in a broken state. Due to a lack of optimization, it runs terribly on most PC systems. In fact, the game runs poorly even on the recommended RTX 2070 GPU.

GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super are entry-level gaming GPUs from Nvidia, which launched back in 2019. These cards were not meant for the enthusiast class of gamers but rather targeted the casual crowds. While they are capable of gaming, they aren't the best for it. Since they are way below the recommended RTX 2070, they struggle with Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Hence, players with these GPUs looking to play the game will have to make major adjustments to their in-game settings. This guide will take a closer look at the best graphics settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super.

Optimal graphics settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the GTX 1650

GTX 1650 struggles to run Star Wars Jedi Survivor properly. Since the game lacks proper optimization on PC, there have been several reports of random crashes, bugs, high VRAM usage, and more. Due to these issues, the game is rated mostly with negative comments on Steam.

However, there is still hope for users of the GTX 1650, provided they tweak a few settings. These adjustments will ensure that players can game with a stable framerate without sacrificing all the image quality.

The following are the settings that are recommended to be used with GTX 1650 in Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

Display

Resolution: 1600x900

1600x900 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Low

Low Anti-Aliasing: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Low

Low Visual Effects: Low

Low Post Processing: Low

Low Foliage Detail: Medium

Medium Field of View: Default

Default Vsync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Color and Brightness

Brightness: As per the user's preference.

Effects

Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Ambient Camera Sway: As per the user's preference.

Optimal graphics settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the GTX 1650 Super

Although GTX 1650 Super is stronger than the GTX 1650, the performance in the game remains almost the same. However, users can turn up a few settings to get higher image quality while maintaining similar framerates.

Having said that, the following are the settings recommended to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the GTX 1650 Super:

Display

Resolution: 1600x900

1600x900 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Low

Low Anti-Aliasing: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Visual Effects: Medium

Medium Post Processing: Low

Low Foliage Detail: Medium

Medium Field of View: Default

Default Vsync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Color and Brightness

Brightness: As per the user's preference.

Effects

Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Ambient Camera Sway: As per the user's preference.

These settings will deliver players the most optimal experience. However, considering the PC port's current state and the GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super being way weaker than the recommended GPU, achieving a constant 60 FPS without sacrificing image quality will be extremely difficult.

Users are also advised to update their Nvidia GPU drivers to the latest version for the best possible experience.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes