Best GTA V and Online graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super in 2023

If you are a gamer with an Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 or GTX 1650 Super and want to experience the best possible graphics settings for GTA V, this is the right place. The Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super are both excellent mid-range graphics cards, offering respectable performance for a relatively low cost.

However, to ensure that you get the best possible experience from the game, optimizing your graphics settings based on your graphics card's capabilities is essential.

By ensuring the right setting in GTA V, you can make the most out of your GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

Grand Theft Auto V is a timeless classic that has captivated gamers for years with its immersive storyline, vast open world, and engaging gameplay. With the launch of its online mode, GTA Online, the game has evolved into an even more extensive experience, allowing players to engage in various activities and missions with their friends in a shared world.

The game's graphics have improved as the years go by, providing players with an even more visually stunning experience. However, this improvement has come at a cost. Many gamers struggle to find the right graphics settings for their gaming rigs to balance visual quality and performance.

Considering the visual quality and FPS, this guide will provide you with the best GTA V and GTA Online graphics settings for the Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super.

Best GTX 1650 graphics settings for playing GTA V at a higher visual quality

If you are tired of compromising visual quality for smoother gameplay and want to enjoy your game in decent FPS (Frames Per Second), these are the game settings you need to follow.

Graphics

Ignore Suggested Limits: On

On DirectX Version: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 Screen Type: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh Rate: 120Hz

120Hz FXAA: On

On MSAA: X2

X2 NVIDIA TXAA: Off

Off VSync: On

On Pause Game On Focus Loss: On

On Population Density: Full

Full Population Variety: Full

Full Distance Scaling: Full

Full Texture Quality: Very High

Very High Shader Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection MSAA: Off

Off Water Quality: Very High

Very High Particles Quality: Very High

Very High Grass Quality: High

High Soft Shadows: Nvidia PCSS

Nvidia PCSS Post FX: Normal

Normal Anisotropic Filtering: X16

X16 Ambient Occlusion: High

High Tessellation: Very High

Advanced Graphics

Long Shadows: On

On High Resolution Shadows: Off

Off High Detail Streaming While Flying: On

On Extended Distance Scaling: Full

Full Frame Scaling Mode: Off

Best GTX 1650 graphics settings for playing GTA V at high frame rates

Sometimes all you need is good FPS. If you don't care much about the visual quality and want to get the best FPS, these settings must be kept.

Graphics

Ignore Suggested Limits: On

On DirectX Version: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 Screen Type: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh Rate: 144Hz

144Hz FXAA: Off

Off MSAA: X2

X2 NVIDIA TXAA: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Pause Game On Focus Loss: On

On Population Density: Medium

Medium Population Variety: Medium

Medium Distance Scaling: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Very High

Very High Shader Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Normal

Normal Reflection Quality: Normal

Normal Reflection MSAA: Off

Off Water Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Grass Quality: High

High Soft Shadows: Soft

Soft Post FX: High

High Anisotropic Filtering: X16

X16 Ambient Occlusion: High

High Tessellation: High

Advanced Graphics

Long Shadows: Off

Off High Resolution Shadows: Off

Off High Detail Streaming While Flying: On

On Extended Distance Scaling: Low

Low Frame Scaling Mode: Off

Best GTX 1650 Super graphics settings for playing GTA V at a higher visual quality

Nvidia GTX 1650 can quickly provide you with high visual quality without any compromise in FPS. If all you want to do is enjoy GTA V's stunning visuals, these are the settings you need to follow.

Graphics

Ignore Suggested Limits: On

On DirectX Version: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 Screen Type: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh Rate: 144Hz

144Hz FXAA: On

On MSAA: X4

X4 NVIDIA TXAA: On

On VSync: Off

Off Pause Game On Focus Loss: On

On Population Density: Full

Full Population Variety: Full

Full Distance Scaling: Full

Full Texture Quality: Very High

Very High Shader Quality: Very High

Very High Shadow Quality: Very High

Very High Reflection Quality: Very High

Very High Reflection MSAA: X8

X8 Water Quality: Very High

Very High Particles Quality: Very High

Very High Grass Quality: Very High

Very High Soft Shadows: Softest

Softest Post FX: Very High

Very High Anisotropic Filtering: X16

X16 Ambient Occlusion: High

High Tessellation: Very High

Advanced Graphics

Long Shadows: On

On High Resolution Shadows: Off

Off High Detail Streaming While Flying: Off

Off Extended Distance Scaling: Medium

Medium Frame Scaling Mode: Off

Best GTX 1650 Super graphics settings for playing GTA V at high FPS

Are you tired of struggling to get the best performance out of your GTX 1650 Super when playing GTA 5? With these settings, you can unleash the full potential of your graphics card and experience GTA V like never before.

Graphics

Ignore Suggested Limits: On

On DirectX Version: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 Screen Type: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh Rate: 144Hz

144Hz FXAA: On

On MSAA: Off

Off NVIDIA TXAA: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Pause Game On Focus Loss: On

On Population Density: Full

Full Population Variety: Full

Full Distance Scaling: Full

Full Texture Quality: Normal

Normal Shader Quality: Normal

Normal Shadow Quality: Normal

Normal Reflection Quality: Normal

Normal Reflection MSAA: X2

X2 Water Quality: Normal

Normal Particles Quality: Normal

Normal Grass Quality: Normal

Normal Soft Shadows: Soft

Soft Post FX: Normal

Normal Anisotropic Filtering: X8

X8 Ambient Occlusion: Normal

Normal Tessellation: Normal

Advanced Graphics

Long Shadows: On

On High Resolution Shadows: Off

Off High Detail Streaming While Flying: Off

Off Extended Distance Scaling: Low

Low Frame Scaling Mode: Off

So whether you're a seasoned player looking to improve your experience or a new player trying to optimize your graphics settings for the first time, these settings are all you need to make the most out of your GTA V gaming experience.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

