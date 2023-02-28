Best GTA V and Online graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super in 2023

If you are a gamer with an Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 or GTX 1650 Super and want to experience the best possible graphics settings for GTA V, this is the right place. The Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super are both excellent mid-range graphics cards, offering respectable performance for a relatively low cost.
However, to ensure that you get the best possible experience from the game, optimizing your graphics settings based on your graphics card's capabilities is essential.
By ensuring the right setting in GTA V, you can make the most out of your GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super
Grand Theft Auto V is a timeless classic that has captivated gamers for years with its immersive storyline, vast open world, and engaging gameplay. With the launch of its online mode, GTA Online, the game has evolved into an even more extensive experience, allowing players to engage in various activities and missions with their friends in a shared world.
The game's graphics have improved as the years go by, providing players with an even more visually stunning experience. However, this improvement has come at a cost. Many gamers struggle to find the right graphics settings for their gaming rigs to balance visual quality and performance.
Considering the visual quality and FPS, this guide will provide you with the best GTA V and GTA Online graphics settings for the Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super.
Best GTX 1650 graphics settings for playing GTA V at a higher visual quality
If you are tired of compromising visual quality for smoother gameplay and want to enjoy your game in decent FPS (Frames Per Second), these are the game settings you need to follow.
Graphics
- Ignore Suggested Limits: On
- DirectX Version: DirectX 11
- Screen Type: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz
- FXAA: On
- MSAA: X2
- NVIDIA TXAA: Off
- VSync: On
- Pause Game On Focus Loss: On
- Population Density: Full
- Population Variety: Full
- Distance Scaling: Full
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Shader Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Ultra
- Reflection MSAA: Off
- Water Quality: Very High
- Particles Quality: Very High
- Grass Quality: High
- Soft Shadows: Nvidia PCSS
- Post FX: Normal
- Anisotropic Filtering: X16
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Tessellation: Very High
Advanced Graphics
- Long Shadows: On
- High Resolution Shadows: Off
- High Detail Streaming While Flying: On
- Extended Distance Scaling: Full
- Frame Scaling Mode: Off
Best GTX 1650 graphics settings for playing GTA V at high frame rates
Sometimes all you need is good FPS. If you don't care much about the visual quality and want to get the best FPS, these settings must be kept.
Graphics
- Ignore Suggested Limits: On
- DirectX Version: DirectX 11
- Screen Type: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Refresh Rate: 144Hz
- FXAA: Off
- MSAA: X2
- NVIDIA TXAA: Off
- VSync: Off
- Pause Game On Focus Loss: On
- Population Density: Medium
- Population Variety: Medium
- Distance Scaling: Medium
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Shader Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Normal
- Reflection Quality: Normal
- Reflection MSAA: Off
- Water Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Grass Quality: High
- Soft Shadows: Soft
- Post FX: High
- Anisotropic Filtering: X16
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Tessellation: High
Advanced Graphics
- Long Shadows: Off
- High Resolution Shadows: Off
- High Detail Streaming While Flying: On
- Extended Distance Scaling: Low
- Frame Scaling Mode: Off
Best GTX 1650 Super graphics settings for playing GTA V at a higher visual quality
Nvidia GTX 1650 can quickly provide you with high visual quality without any compromise in FPS. If all you want to do is enjoy GTA V's stunning visuals, these are the settings you need to follow.
Graphics
- Ignore Suggested Limits: On
- DirectX Version: DirectX 11
- Screen Type: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Refresh Rate: 144Hz
- FXAA: On
- MSAA: X4
- NVIDIA TXAA: On
- VSync: Off
- Pause Game On Focus Loss: On
- Population Density: Full
- Population Variety: Full
- Distance Scaling: Full
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Shader Quality: Very High
- Shadow Quality: Very High
- Reflection Quality: Very High
- Reflection MSAA: X8
- Water Quality: Very High
- Particles Quality: Very High
- Grass Quality: Very High
- Soft Shadows: Softest
- Post FX: Very High
- Anisotropic Filtering: X16
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Tessellation: Very High
Advanced Graphics
- Long Shadows: On
- High Resolution Shadows: Off
- High Detail Streaming While Flying: Off
- Extended Distance Scaling: Medium
- Frame Scaling Mode: Off
Best GTX 1650 Super graphics settings for playing GTA V at high FPS
Are you tired of struggling to get the best performance out of your GTX 1650 Super when playing GTA 5? With these settings, you can unleash the full potential of your graphics card and experience GTA V like never before.
Graphics
- Ignore Suggested Limits: On
- DirectX Version: DirectX 11
- Screen Type: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Refresh Rate: 144Hz
- FXAA: On
- MSAA: Off
- NVIDIA TXAA: Off
- VSync: Off
- Pause Game On Focus Loss: On
- Population Density: Full
- Population Variety: Full
- Distance Scaling: Full
- Texture Quality: Normal
- Shader Quality: Normal
- Shadow Quality: Normal
- Reflection Quality: Normal
- Reflection MSAA: X2
- Water Quality: Normal
- Particles Quality: Normal
- Grass Quality: Normal
- Soft Shadows: Soft
- Post FX: Normal
- Anisotropic Filtering: X8
- Ambient Occlusion: Normal
- Tessellation: Normal
Advanced Graphics
- Long Shadows: On
- High Resolution Shadows: Off
- High Detail Streaming While Flying: Off
- Extended Distance Scaling: Low
- Frame Scaling Mode: Off
So whether you're a seasoned player looking to improve your experience or a new player trying to optimize your graphics settings for the first time, these settings are all you need to make the most out of your GTA V gaming experience.
