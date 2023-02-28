Is Zentorno in GTA Online still worth it in 2023?

GTA Online offers more than 500 cars in its huge catalog of vehicles, bu there's one that fans are always curious about – the Pegassi Zentorno. It's a 2-seater civilian hypercar in the game based on the real-life Lamborghini Sesto Elemento. With so many options available, players would be correct to assess its worth.

Pegassi Zentorno in GTA Online – Design, engine, and more (2023)

Pegassi Zentorno is one of the best-looking cars in GTA Online, even by 2023's standards. Although primarily based on the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento, it also possesses a resemblance to the following vehicles:

Lamborghini Veneno – Greenhouse area, front fascia, side vents, rear diffuser, and grille

Greenhouse area, front fascia, side vents, rear diffuser, and grille Lamborghini Huracán – A-pillar

A-pillar Lamborghini Aventador – Tail lights

Tail lights Acura NSX Concept (2015) – Headlights

The vehicle features the following design characteristics that give it an exotic look:

Front side:

Carbon-fibre frames between many available intakes

Four small intakes in the bonnet area

Carbon-fiber portion near the windscreen

Two headlights in black housings

Manufacturer emblem

Side body:

Concave-shaped details above the side skirts

Vertical intakes on the rear fender

Scissor doors

Rounded mirror shells near the A-pillars

Two roof intakes through the engine bay

Six hexagonal vents in two different rows in the center

Carbon-fibre finished tail lamps

Rear body:

Carbon-fiber rear bumper

Carbon-fibre diffuser

Carbon-fibre separations on the rear vents

LED strips upper portion

Car's name engraved in chrome letterings

Two hexagonal exhaust tubes

Carbon-plated underside

Exposed front axle arms on the underside

The Zentorno also shares a dial set and overall interior similar to Vacca and Banshee. Players can find the manufacturer's logo on the horn cap as well. On the performance side, the hypercar is powered by a 6.8 liter powerful V12 engine capable of producing 750HP and coupled to a 6-speed gearbox.

The vehicle can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $725,000.

Is it worth getting the Pegassi Zentorno in GTA Online in 2023?

Pegassi Zentorno is a highly competitive vehicle in GTA Online that can quickly go toe-to-toe with other high-end supercars. Its hybrid V12 engine pushes it to reach a staggering top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h), making it faster than the Turismo R, Cheetah, Infernus, and Entity XF. The vehicle also possesses supernatural acceleration, making it the fastest-accelerating supercar in the game.

Regarding handling, driving is an absolute delight, and players can easily take corners, even at high speeds. However, it can become a bit difficult to control due to the sensitive handling. Despite its minimal oversteer, it is still possible that it will spin out due to its sheer power. Bumpy roads don't seem suitable for the Zentorno, as the vehicle tends to spin on it.

While the car is not perfect and has a few shortcomings, it is still one of the best hypercars in the game that doesn't cost much. Players can use this fantastic set of wheels as a getaway vehicle or cruise around the city in style.

Finally, if players are looking for a fast, reliable car at an affordable price, they should pick up the Pegassi Zentorno and create havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

