Which is the fastest car in GTA 5 story mode in 2023?

GTA 5 is one of the most popular open-world games, even in 2023. The game recently found itself on a list of the best-selling games in the UK last year. Gamers play with three different protagonists in the story mode and get an opportunity to drive amazing cars in the bustling city of Los Santos. However, motorheads may be wondering what the fastest car in GTA 5 is after so many updates over the years.

While many vehicles fit into the broader category of fast cars, only one can leave opponents in the dust – the Progen T20. This is a two-seater civilian hypercar featured in the game since the release of the III-Gotten Gains Part 2 update. This article will share everything about the Progen T20 that GTA 5 players should know in 2023.

Everything to know about Progen T20 in GTA 5: How to get, performance, and more

Progen T20 is classified as a super-class vehicle, and it takes design inspiration from a variety of real-life cars. They are:

McLaren P1 – Overall body design

Overall body design McLaren 12C – Front bumper and headlights

Front bumper and headlights Falcon F7 – Front fascia

Front fascia Ferrari 488 GTB – Rear exhaust and diffuser

The visual appearance of the car has the following characteristics, giving it a more aggressive and sleek look:

Front body:

Carbon-fibre splitter

H-shaped separation

Central Grills

Black housing on the edges

Five vertical LED lamps

A circular chrome-detailed lamp

Triangle-shaped turn signal

Manufacturer's emblem on the bonnet

Side body:

Concave shapes on the doors

Open vents on the small vertical

Small vertical fins

Small side skirts

Butterfly doors

Rear-view mirror shells

Carbon-fibre supports

Rear body:

Carbon-fibre section

Dual exit vents on each side

License plate in the center

Curved tail lamps

Red strips on the lamps

Small reverse/turn lamps

Additional exit vents

Circular exhaust tips

Carbon-fibre six-blade diffuser

LED F1-like brake light (non-functional)

Carbon-plated underside

Exposed gearbox underside of the car

Interior:

Blue dials

Aircon units

Carbon-fiber details

Radio set

Manufacturing logo on the horn cap

Visibility of the engine bay

On the performance side, the Progen T20 runs on a powerful high-revolution V8 engine that seems to be turbocharged. The engine is coupled to a six-speed gearbox in an AWD layout and emits a unique beep every time it is turned off and on.

Players can get it for a price of $2,200,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website in the story mode of the game.

How well does the Progen T20 perform in GTA Online in 2023?

GTA Online’s Progen T20 boasts an incredible performance in the story mode, exceeding expectations in terms of acceleration and top speed. It can reach a staggering maximum speed of 122.25 mph (196.74 km/h) after a full upgrade, making it the fastest car in the game.

The hypercar also has responsive handling that allows players to make smooth transitions with it on highways. Since it comes equipped with a fully-functional aerodynamic spoiler, the Progen T20's handling slightly improves after reaching 40 mph (when the spoiler rises).

The AWD layout of the drivetrain helps the car quickly pick up speed after taking a stop, giving it a clear advantage over other cars in the story mode.

Rockstar isn't planning to add new cars to the story mode of the game right now, so the Progen T20 still offers an exciting and satisfying experience while playing through the story of Los Santos.

