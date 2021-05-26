Is GTA Online's Progen T20 worth it in 2021?

One of GTA Online's first few ultra-premium DLC vehicles, the Progen T20, was added to the game in mid-2015 and has set the bar for vehicles since then. Agile, quick, and a treat to look at, the Progen T20 was once the definitive GTA Online vehicle before its more expensive and newer counterparts showed up.

Despite its age, the T20 is still a compelling car for players who don't own one. But here's a look at how well it compares to Rockstar Game's latest and greatest, like the Itali RSX.

Should GTA Online players bother with the Progen T20 in 2021?

"Tell your liberal neighbors you bought the Progen for its 'fuel efficiency and reduced 'carbon' emissions when you really got it because they hooked an electric motor to a twin-turbocharged V8 engine just to give it extra juice. Like a toaster in a bathtub, this is a dangerous synthesis of technologies old and new. Be progressive in the only real sense of the word."

— Legendary Motorsport description.

Heavily inspired by the real-life McLaren P1, the Progen T20 is an all-wheel-drive monster. Sporting a dynamic spoiler that raises itself after 40 MPH, this car has impressive downforce and handles itself well around corners.

The AWD drivetrain makes for smooth launches and no wheelspin and ensures that it accelerates almost instantaneously. The top speed of 122.25 mph (196.74 km/h) makes the T20 an even sweeter deal for players.

However, the GTA $2,200,000 price tag may be a downer for potential buyers, as alternatives like the Ocelot Pariah are cheaper at GTA $1,420,000 and are superior in terms of top speed.

While the Progen T20 comes close to the Itali RSX and Benefactor Kreiger in terms of performance when maxed out, it still falls a tad short and makes for a less than ideal purchase at total price.

For GTA Online collectors or players who get the car at a discount, however, the Progen T20 is a solid performer and looks stunning with the extensive customization options included for the vehicle.

