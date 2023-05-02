Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2080 and 2080 Super

Star Wars Jedi Survivor was released as the latest installment of the series after Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on April 28, 2023. The sequel features detailed assets and visual effects, which makes the game quite demanding on hardware. Despite the current state of the PC port of the game, the Nvidia RTX 2080 and 2080 Super can run it with decent graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super were top-of-the-line products in their series back in the day, but they're unable to provide the best gaming experience for the latest AAA titles. However, the cards are still relatively powerful and offer smooth gameplay if you're willing to compromise on some visual settings, including playing at a higher resolution.

This article will outline the best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 2080 and 2080 Super.

Optimal Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 2080

The RTX 2080 launched as Nvidia’s first offering that could support real-time ray tracing and significantly improve the gameplay experience. However, the series is now two generations old and has trouble running demanding titles from 2023.

Here are the graphics settings for RTX 2080 users.

Display:

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Visual Effects: Medium

Medium Post Processing: Medium

Medium Foliage Detail: Medium

Medium Field of View: Default

Default VSync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FIdelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2): Quality

Color & Brightness:

Brightness: Default

Effects:

Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Camera Shake: Player preference

Player preference Ambient Camera Sway: Player preference

HUD:

Hide HUD: Off

While the RTX 2080 is capable of ray tracing, it is best to turn this off as it can consume a lot of resources and cause an overall drop in frames per second (FPS). You can also opt to lower settings like Foliage Detail if you face stuttering issues while playing.

Optimal Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 2080 Super

The RTX 2080 Super is a bit more powerful than the 2080 and is capable of supporting a high-resolution gameplay experience. However, you will inevitably have to compensate by lowering a few settings to maintain a stable playable frame rate.

Those equipped with RTX 2080 Super can use the graphics settings listed below.

Display:

Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Low

Low Anti-Aliasing: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Visual Effects: Low

Low Post Processing: Low

Low Foliage Detail: Medium

Medium Field of View: Default

Default VSync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FIdelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2): Quality

Color & Brightness:

Brightness: Default

Effects:

Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Camera Shake: Player preference

Player preference Ambient Camera Sway: Player preference

HUD:

Hide HUD: Off

Star Wars Jedi Survivor can run at a 1440p resolution with the power of the RTX 2080 Super, but the game may stutter when the card is tasked with rendering a large number of visual assets. You can lower the resolution and increase the graphics settings to medium if you want to prioritize maintaining high frame rates.

