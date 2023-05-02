Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti

Electronic Arts published Star Wars Jedi Survivor as a sequel to the Fallen Order on April 28, 2023. The action-adventure title offers a stunning visual experience for the player base. This makes the game quite demanding in terms of specs and requires a powerful graphics card for a smooth gameplay experience. However, optimizing the game can cause a few frame rate issues.

The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti is easily one of the best heavy-duty cards on the market, even if it is a generation older. The card is designed to run such titles at high resolution and delivers an ideal gaming experience with high rendering capabilities. It can also utilize Ray Tracing technology to recreate a realistic environment interacting with light.

This article will outline the best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti.

Most optimal Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti

The RTX 3090 Ti is a top-shelf product that can breeze through most modern triple-A titles without compromising settings. Players can use this powerful graphics card to play the game at a higher resolution without lowering the overall graphics preset.

The card can deliver a smooth gameplay experience with stable frame rates while pushing the visual elements to maximum settings. RTX 3090 Ti users can easily run the game without suffering any backlash on the hardware aspect.

Here are the graphics settings for RTX 3090 Ti users:

Display:

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Epic

Epic Shadow Quality: Epic

Epic Anti-Aliasing: Epic

Epic Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: Epic

Epic Post Processing: Epic

Epic Foliage Detail: Epic

Epic Field of View: Default

Default VSync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FIdelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2): Quality

Color & Brightness:

Brightness: Default

Effects:

Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Camera Shake: Player preference

Player preference Ambient Camera Sway: Player preference

HUD:

Hide HUD: Off

The RTX 3090 Ti can support the game at 4K resolution with Ray Tracing turned on, but it may reduce the overall frame rate. This can cause players to experience stuttering in some regions of the map where the card is tasked with rendering many assets.

However, players can lower the resolution to 1440p if they face sudden frame drops or stuttering issues. The same can also be done for other graphics settings like “Foliage Detail” and “Texture Quality” to avoid overheating the card. This will also ensure the longevity of the hardware by quelling the excessive rendering load on the graphics card.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor features an adventurous story and constant character development. It presents a serene yet dangerous battlefield where players must increase their proficiency in different abilities.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

