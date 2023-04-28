Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has finally launched after much anticipation. It is an action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment and is a sequel to the popular Star Wars Jedi Fallen order. The game is built on Unreal Engine 4 and delivers fans an amazing visual treat. However, the performance on PC is abysmal at the moment, with Steam reviews filled with mostly negative comments.

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti are mid-range GPU offerings from Nvidia. They are only a generation old and still capable of delivering solid performances in most new releases. Being the second generation of RTX cards, they came with a host of improvements in terms of rasterization and ray tracing performance.

However, they don't quite convert to a constant 60 FPS experience in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Hence, this guide will take a closer look at the best settings for the game with the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti.

Most optimal graphics settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the RTX 3060

As already mentioned, the performance of Star Wars Jedi Survivor isn't the best. The game currently lacks optimization, with many players reporting high VRAM usage and improper GPU utilization issues. The RTX 3060 performs similarly to the recommended RTX 2070 GPU. Despite this, the performance isn't up to the mark.

Hence, users are advised to use the following settings with the RTX 3060 for the most optimal experience:

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: High

High Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: Medium

Medium Post Processing: Medium

Medium Foliage Detail: High

High Field of View: Default

Default Vsync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Color and Brightness

Brightness: As per the user's preference.

Effects

Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Ambient Camera Sway: As per the user's preference.

Most optimal graphics settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the RTX 3060 Ti

The situation doesn't change with the more powerful RTX 3060 Ti. However, the extra horsepower of this GPU will allow users to turn up a few settings for a more visually appealing gameplay experience, despite having a lower VRAM than the RTX 3060. Having said that, the following are the best settings for Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the RTX 3060 Ti:

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: High

High Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: Medium

Medium Post Processing: High

High Foliage Detail: High

High Field of View: Default

Default Vsync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Color and Brightness

Brightness: As per the user's preference.

Effects

Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Ambient Camera Sway: As per the user's preference.

These are the most optimal settings for Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti. While the game's optimization on PC is horrendous at the moment, players are advised to update to the latest Nvidia GPU driver to remove any potential bottlenecks on their end.

