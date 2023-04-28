Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has finally launched after much anticipation. It is an action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment and is a sequel to the popular Star Wars Jedi Fallen order. The game is built on Unreal Engine 4 and delivers fans an amazing visual treat. However, the performance on PC is abysmal at the moment, with Steam reviews filled with mostly negative comments.
RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti are mid-range GPU offerings from Nvidia. They are only a generation old and still capable of delivering solid performances in most new releases. Being the second generation of RTX cards, they came with a host of improvements in terms of rasterization and ray tracing performance.
However, they don't quite convert to a constant 60 FPS experience in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Hence, this guide will take a closer look at the best settings for the game with the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti.
Most optimal graphics settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the RTX 3060
As already mentioned, the performance of Star Wars Jedi Survivor isn't the best. The game currently lacks optimization, with many players reporting high VRAM usage and improper GPU utilization issues. The RTX 3060 performs similarly to the recommended RTX 2070 GPU. Despite this, the performance isn't up to the mark.
Hence, users are advised to use the following settings with the RTX 3060 for the most optimal experience:
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- View Distance: High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing: Medium
- Texture Quality: High
- Visual Effects: Medium
- Post Processing: Medium
- Foliage Detail: High
- Field of View: Default
- Vsync: Off
- Ray Tracing: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality
Color and Brightness
- Brightness: As per the user's preference.
Effects
- Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.
- Film Grain: As per the user's preference.
- Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.
- Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.
- Ambient Camera Sway: As per the user's preference.
Most optimal graphics settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the RTX 3060 Ti
The situation doesn't change with the more powerful RTX 3060 Ti. However, the extra horsepower of this GPU will allow users to turn up a few settings for a more visually appealing gameplay experience, despite having a lower VRAM than the RTX 3060. Having said that, the following are the best settings for Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the RTX 3060 Ti:
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- View Distance: High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Visual Effects: Medium
- Post Processing: High
- Foliage Detail: High
- Field of View: Default
- Vsync: Off
- Ray Tracing: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality
Color and Brightness
- Brightness: As per the user's preference.
Effects
- Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.
- Film Grain: As per the user's preference.
- Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.
- Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.
- Ambient Camera Sway: As per the user's preference.
These are the most optimal settings for Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti. While the game's optimization on PC is horrendous at the moment, players are advised to update to the latest Nvidia GPU driver to remove any potential bottlenecks on their end.
Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!