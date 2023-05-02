Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for RTX 4080

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is an action-adventure game developed by Respawn Entertainment. It is the successor to the popular Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and builds upon the various elements that made the title a fan-favorite. It features several graphical upgrades and enhanced combat mechanics, giving players a Soulslike experience.

However, all these brilliant aspects of the game are overshadowed by its terrible optimization on PC. It was so bad that GPUs like the RTX 4090 couldn't deliver a stable experience. Although the latest update has resolved a few of the issues, there are more areas that the developers need to address.

RTX 4080 is a high-end GPU from Nvidia. It was launched back in November 2022 and boasts tremendous graphics processing capabilities. Prior to the latest update, RTX 4080 struggled to play the game with a smooth and consistent framerate. The May 1 patch, however, seems to have addressed a few of the problems, and users of the GPU can now play the game conveniently.

Optimal graphics settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the RTX 4080

With the latest update, the RTX 4080 can play the game at 4K resolution with maxed-out settings. However, this experience won't be the most optimal. Even after the patch, there have been reports of stutters, random frame drops, VRAM leaks, and more. Hence, keeping in mind the current state of Star Wars Jedi Survivor and the prowess of the RTX 4080, the following settings are suggested:

Display

Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: High

High Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: High

High Post Processing: High

High Foliage Detail: High

High Field of View: Default

Default Vsync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Color and Brightness

Brightness: As per the user's preference.

Effects

Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Ambient Camera Sway: As per the user's preference.

These settings will provide users with the most optimal experience in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, delivering players the best visuals and framerates for an enjoyable gaming session. However, if users aren't satisfied with the results, they may tweak them as per their requirements.

For instance, if players need higher frames, they can opt for a lower resolution or lower a few settings such as Post Processing. That said, if they want higher image quality, they can try turning on Ray Tracing and setting Shadows to High. Alternatively, they can also try disabling AMD FSR.

It is also advised to update to the latest GPU drivers from Nvidia. This will bring in Star Wars Jedi Survivor optimized profiles that will help mitigate certain graphical issues.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes