Best Starfield graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX are high-performance 4K gaming GPUs launched as part of the new RDNA 3 lineup. These graphics cards continue to amaze with their improved prowess at the highest settings as compared to the last-gen RX 6950 XT. These GPUs rank among the fastest in the market, making them a solid option for playing games like Starfield.

The latest Bethesda Space Explorer RPG, is a bit on the demanding side. However, gamers with powerful cards like the 7900 XT and 7900 XTX can enjoy high framerates at resolutions like UHD without major sacrifices to visual fidelity.

In this article, we will go over the best graphics settings combination that delivers a decent experience in the new game.

Best Starfield graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

The RX 7900 XT is a superb performer at 4K. The GPU is only slightly slower than the RTX 4080. Therefore, it's no surprise that the card can handle Starfield at near-highest settings with little to no compromises. However, for a smooth high framerate experience, we recommend gamers stick to a mix of high and ultra settings with a bit of temporal upscaling.

The best settings combination for this flagship-grade AMD GPU are as follows:

Display:

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX packs significantly more graphics horsepower than the cheaper XT variant. This allows gamers to crank up the settings even further in this title. However, we don't recommend the Ultra preset. Keep FSR turned on because Starfield isn't optimized very well.

The best settings combination in Starfield for the RX 7900 XTX is as follows:

Display:

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: High

High Particle quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric lighting: Ultra

Ultra Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Both the RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX are insanely powerful graphics cards for playing the latest and most demanding games in the market. With these GPUs, gamers will have zero performance issues in Starfield, although there have been multiple complaints about optimization.