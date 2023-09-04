Best Starfield graphics settings for AMD RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT are 1080p graphics cards launched as part of the last-gen RDNA 2 lineup. Although they have already been replaced by the newer RX 7600, these GPUs continue to be superb options for playing the latest and greatest games with some tweaks to the settings. Starfield, the latest space explorer RPG from Bethesda, is no exception to this formula.

This title can be played at high framerates on the 6600, 6600 XT, and 6650 XT with some tweaks to the settings. We will list the best graphics settings combination for the mid-range 1080p gaming GPUs from the last gen in this article. We are targeting high 60+ FPS experiences on the GPUs while maintaining decent visuals.

Best Starfield graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6600

The AMD RX 6600 isn't the fastest graphics card on the market and is only good for playing games if some compromises are made. Therefore, Starfield players need to lower the resolution in the title. We recommend a mix of medium and high with FSR 2 turned on for the best experience.

Below is the list of ideal settings that deliver high framerates in Starfield while maintaining decent visual quality:

Display:

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Indirect lighting: High

High Reflections: Medium

Medium Particle quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Medium

Medium Crowd density: Medium

Medium Motion blur: Medium

Medium GTAO quality: High

High Grass quality: High

High Contact shadows: High

High Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6650 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6650 XT pack significantly more rendering horsepower when compared with the non-XT variant. Gamers with these GPUs can, therefore, crank up the settings even further without losing a bunch of performance.

The best settings for the RX 6600 XT and 6650 XT are as follows:

Display:

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: High

High Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: Ultra

Ultra Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

The RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT are high-performance graphics cards built for 1080p gaming with minimal compromises. Therefore, it's no surprise that these cards can handle Starfield without major performance issues. Gamers with these AMD cards can have a solid time exploring the dozens of planets in Starfield.