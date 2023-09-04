Best Starfield graphics settings for Intel Arc A750 and Arc A770

The Intel Arc A750 and Arc A770 are the best GPUs launched as part of the Alchemist lineup. These graphics cards were built to target 1080p gaming experiences without compromises. They were initially launched to compete against the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti graphics cards. Today, they have been heavily discounted, making them solid options for budget rigs.

Do note that players on Intel GPUs will have to crank some settings down in the latest and most demanding video games like Starfield. Besides being significantly hardware-heavy, the latest space explorer RPG isn't optimized very well. Modest hardware like the A750 and A770 face the brunt of this issue.

Performance issues in Starfield on Intel Arc GPUs

There have been some reports of artifacts and massive performance issues on Intel Arc A750 and A770 GPUs. While it is unclear how many GPUs are affected, most Intel graphics cards are facing the problem.

YouTube user HueSplat recorded his experience on an Arc A770, where the game was unplayable because of artifacts. Every 3D model appeared black after the game loaded up, with the graphics being corrupted.

Linus Tech Tips discussed the issue and mentioned HueSplat in his recent WAN show, roasting the poor Starfield PC port.

Intel has already acknowledged the issue on Twitter and is currently working on a fix. They have already released driver updates to alleviate the issue. We believe the artifacting issues will be gone by the time the game fully launches for the masses on September 6.

Best Starfield graphics settings for Intel Arc A750

The Intel Arc A750 isn't the most powerful graphics card on the market. Gamers with this GPU need to rely on a mix of medium and high settings for the best experience with the title. We recommend turning FSR 2 on to avoid any major performance hiccups.

The best settings combination for the Arc A750 in Starfield are as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Indirect lighting: High

High Reflections: Medium

Medium Particle quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Medium

Medium Crowd density: Medium

Medium Motion blur: Medium

Medium GTAO quality: High

High Grass quality: High

High Contact shadows: High

High Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for Intel Arc A770 8 GB and Arc A770 16 GB

The Arc A770 8 GB and 16 GB video cards are considerably more powerful than the A750 GPU. This allows some headroom to crank up the settings in Starfield. The game runs the best with a mix of high and ultra settings applied with FSR 2 turned on.

The best settings for the Arc A770 8 GB and 16 GB graphics cards are as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: High

High Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: Ultra

Ultra Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

The Arc A750 and Arc A770 can maintain a decent experience in Starfiled following the latest graphics driver release. Intel recently released another update with minor improvements to the Starfield experience, which is now available for download.