Best Starfield graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1650 series continues to be the most popular graphics card ever launched, according to Steam hardware survey charts. These GPUs are entry-level 1080p gaming-focused entries from a couple of generations ago. With massive improvements over the last-gen GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti, these cards quickly became a fan favorite. The best part is they continue to deliver to date.
Both the 1650 and the slightly faster 1650 Super can handle Starfield, the latest and most demanding entry from Bethesda at FHD. However, do note that gamers will have to sacrifice the visuals to maintain a decent experience.
In this article, we will go over the many graphics settings of the upcoming space explorer. We are targeting a 1080p 60 FPS experience in the title.
Best Starfield graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650
The GTX 1650 is powerful enough to play Starfield at a stable framerate at FHD resolution. We are recommending a mix of medium and high settings in the game with temporal upscaling for a solid experience. The title runs the best at high framerates with this combination.
The best settings combination in the new Bethesda space explorer is as follows:
Display
- Borderless full screen: On
- Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Select monitor: Primary monitor
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Render resolution scale: 100
- Graphics preset: Custom
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Indirect lighting: Medium
- Reflections: Medium
- Particle quality: Medium
- Volumetric lighting: Medium
- Crowd density: Medium
- Motion blur: Medium
- GTAO quality: Medium
- Grass quality: High
- Contact shadows: Medium
- Vsync: Off
- Upscaling: FSR 2
- Sharpening: 75
- Enable VRS: On
- Film grain intensity: Full
- Enable depth of field: On
Best Starfield graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super
The GTX 1650 Super is much more powerful than its older non-Super sibling. This will allow players to crank up the settings even further without losing out on a ton of performance. We still recommend a mix of medium and high settings with some temporal upscaling in the game for a decent experience.
The best settings for the 1650 Super is as follows:
Display
- Borderless full screen: On
- Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Select monitor: Primary monitor
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Render resolution scale: 100
- Graphics preset: Custom
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Indirect lighting: Medium
- Reflections: High
- Particle quality: Medium
- Volumetric lighting: Medium
- Crowd density: Medium
- Motion blur: Medium
- GTAO quality: High
- Grass quality: High
- Contact shadows: High
- Vsync: Off
- Upscaling: FSR 2
- Sharpening: 75
- Enable VRS: On
- Film grain intensity: Full
- Enable depth of field: On
The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super rank among the slowest graphics cards money can buy. These GPUs are well below the recommended minimum for Starfield. However, with the above tweaks applied, the game performs decently.