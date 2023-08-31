Best Starfield graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1650 series continues to be the most popular graphics card ever launched, according to Steam hardware survey charts. These GPUs are entry-level 1080p gaming-focused entries from a couple of generations ago. With massive improvements over the last-gen GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti, these cards quickly became a fan favorite. The best part is they continue to deliver to date.

Both the 1650 and the slightly faster 1650 Super can handle Starfield, the latest and most demanding entry from Bethesda at FHD. However, do note that gamers will have to sacrifice the visuals to maintain a decent experience.

In this article, we will go over the many graphics settings of the upcoming space explorer. We are targeting a 1080p 60 FPS experience in the title.

Best Starfield graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650

The GTX 1650 is powerful enough to play Starfield at a stable framerate at FHD resolution. We are recommending a mix of medium and high settings in the game with temporal upscaling for a solid experience. The title runs the best at high framerates with this combination.

The best settings combination in the new Bethesda space explorer is as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Indirect lighting: Medium

Medium Reflections: Medium

Medium Particle quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Medium

Medium Crowd density: Medium

Medium Motion blur: Medium

Medium GTAO quality: Medium

Medium Grass quality: High

High Contact shadows: Medium

Medium Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 Super is much more powerful than its older non-Super sibling. This will allow players to crank up the settings even further without losing out on a ton of performance. We still recommend a mix of medium and high settings with some temporal upscaling in the game for a decent experience.

The best settings for the 1650 Super is as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Indirect lighting: Medium

Medium Reflections: High

High Particle quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Medium

Medium Crowd density: Medium

Medium Motion blur: Medium

Medium GTAO quality: High

High Grass quality: High

High Contact shadows: High

High Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super rank among the slowest graphics cards money can buy. These GPUs are well below the recommended minimum for Starfield. However, with the above tweaks applied, the game performs decently.