Best Starfield graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

The GTX 1660 Ti is the fastest GPU launched in the 16 series lineup. To be honest, this card doesn't feature the best hardware in the market. That said, although the GPU has been replaced by some newer alternatives, like the RTX 3060 and 4060 graphics cards, it continues to be capable enough to play most recent video games like Starfield.
The latest Bethesda space explorer ranks among the more demanding titles on PC. It features some of the best visuals, yet the optimization isn't on point. Therefore, players will have to crank down the settings to get a decent in-game experience.
Although the graphics card in question targeted 1440p gaming initially, it's only good for 1080p gaming these days. In this article, we will list the optimal settings combination for workable framerates in the game.
Best Starfield graphics settings for 30 FPS on the GTX 1660 Ti
For the GTX 1660 Ti, a mix of high and ultra settings works best for a 30 FPS experience at 1080p. With a bit of FSR 2, the game performs pretty well at FHD resolutions. It runs at high framerates but with a few performance hiccups and frame drops that can sometimes completely ruin the experience.
The best settings combination for the 1660 Ti to run Starfield at 30 FPS is as follows:
Display
- Borderless full screen: On
- Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Select monitor: Primary monitor
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Render resolution scale: 100
- Graphics preset: Custom
- Shadow quality: High
- Indirect lighting: Ultra
- Reflections: High
- Particle quality: Ultra
- Volumetric lighting: High
- Crowd density: High
- Motion blur: High
- GTAO quality: High
- Grass quality: Ultra
- Contact shadows: High
- Vsync: Off
- Upscaling: FSR 2
- Sharpening: 75
- Enable VRS: On
- Film grain intensity: Full
- Enable depth of field: On
Best Starfield graphics settings for 60 FPS on the GTX 1660 Ti
The GTX 1660 Ti can play Starfield at 60 FPS with a bit of temporal upscaling. However, do note that you might have to compromise visual quality to hit these high framerate numbers. A mix of medium and high settings works best in the title for this card.
The following are the best settings for the GTX 1660 Ti to run Starfield at 60 FPS:
Display
- Borderless full screen: On
- Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Select monitor: Primary monitor
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Render resolution scale: 100
- Graphics preset: Custom
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Indirect lighting: Medium
- Reflections: Medium
- Particle quality: Medium
- Volumetric lighting: High
- Crowd density: Medium
- Motion blur: Medium
- GTAO quality: High
- Grass quality: High
- Contact shadows: High
- Vsync: Off
- Upscaling: FSR 2
- Sharpening: 75
- Enable VRS: On
- Film grain intensity: Full
- Enable depth of field: On
The GTX 1660 Ti is a couple of generations old, and as mentioned, gamers will reasonably have to bring down the settings to get a decent experience in the latest and most demanding titles. With the combinations listed above applied, Starfield should run well on this card.