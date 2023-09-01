Best Starfield graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

The GTX 1660 Ti is the fastest GPU launched in the 16 series lineup. To be honest, this card doesn't feature the best hardware in the market. That said, although the GPU has been replaced by some newer alternatives, like the RTX 3060 and 4060 graphics cards, it continues to be capable enough to play most recent video games like Starfield.

The latest Bethesda space explorer ranks among the more demanding titles on PC. It features some of the best visuals, yet the optimization isn't on point. Therefore, players will have to crank down the settings to get a decent in-game experience.

Although the graphics card in question targeted 1440p gaming initially, it's only good for 1080p gaming these days. In this article, we will list the optimal settings combination for workable framerates in the game.

Best Starfield graphics settings for 30 FPS on the GTX 1660 Ti

For the GTX 1660 Ti, a mix of high and ultra settings works best for a 30 FPS experience at 1080p. With a bit of FSR 2, the game performs pretty well at FHD resolutions. It runs at high framerates but with a few performance hiccups and frame drops that can sometimes completely ruin the experience.

The best settings combination for the 1660 Ti to run Starfield at 30 FPS is as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: High

High Particle quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric lighting: High

High Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: High

High Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: High

High Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for 60 FPS on the GTX 1660 Ti

The GTX 1660 Ti can play Starfield at 60 FPS with a bit of temporal upscaling. However, do note that you might have to compromise visual quality to hit these high framerate numbers. A mix of medium and high settings works best in the title for this card.

The following are the best settings for the GTX 1660 Ti to run Starfield at 60 FPS:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Indirect lighting: Medium

Medium Reflections: Medium

Medium Particle quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: High

High Crowd density: Medium

Medium Motion blur: Medium

Medium GTAO quality: High

High Grass quality: High

High Contact shadows: High

High Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

The GTX 1660 Ti is a couple of generations old, and as mentioned, gamers will reasonably have to bring down the settings to get a decent experience in the latest and most demanding titles. With the combinations listed above applied, Starfield should run well on this card.