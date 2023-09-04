Best Starfield graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4090

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is the top-of-the-line flagship graphics card released in the Ada Lovelace lineup. This GPU replaces the RTX 3090 with higher efficiency and much better rendering capabilities. Almost every video game is playable at up to 4K resolution on this GPU with little to no compromises on visual quality.

Gamers can have a great time in Starfield, the new space exploration RPG from Bethesda with the new 90-class BFGPU. Although the game is a bit on the demanding side, it can play the new game at the highest settings. However, a few tweaks are necessary to ensure smooth gameplay.

This article will list the best graphics settings for Starfield. We will list settings for both high framerate and high graphics quality, and you can make a choice depending on your priorities.

Best Starfield settings for better graphics on the RTX 4090

The RTX 4090 is a superb card for playing Starfield at the highest visual fidelity. The game looks superb with all the settings cranked up to the absolute maximum and no temporal upscaling. This results in an aesthetically pleasing experience, but the framerates might not be the best.

The ideal graphics settings for maximum visual fidelity in Starfield on the 4090 are as follows:

Display:

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: Ultra

Ultra Particle quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric lighting: Ultra

Ultra Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: Off

Off Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for higher framerates on the RTX 4090

Getting hgh framerates in Starfield is possible if you crank down the settings slightly on the 4090. Turning FSR on will add a bunch of frames to the game. Furthermore, turning down some other options to High instead of Ultra also helps with framerates.

The best settings for high framerates are as follows:

Display:

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: Ultra

Ultra Particle quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric lighting: Ultra

Ultra Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

The RTX 4090 is the crown jewel of gaming graphics cards today. The GPU is built from the ground up for playing the latest video games at the highest settings with zero compromises. With the above settings applied, you can have a decent experience in Starfield at 4K, despite it being one of the most demanding games in the market.