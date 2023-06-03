Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for RTX 4090

Street Fighter 6 is developed and published by Capcom and is the seventh iteration of the SF franchise. The title has outperformed its predecessors regarding graphics, gameplay, and other features. The most notable is the World-tour mode, which provides an open-world, single-player gaming experience. To get the most out of the game, you should raise the resolution to 4K and turn up all the settings to maximum, which is only achievable with high-end hardware.
Players with an RTX 4090 can go deeper into a spectrum of visuals in 4K quality and even achieve a consistent frame rate of 120 without hitches.
Street Fighter 6 graphics settings RTX 4090
NVIDIA's current-generation flagship product, the RTX 4090, is the fastest card ever made. It is the most powerful GPU available and is driven by the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, which can give an ultra-high performance.
The GPU is powerful enough to run most modern games at 4K maximum settings and even achieve triple-digit frame rates. Given the significant boost in performance, users may blindly turn up all the available settings in Street Fighter 6 without sacrificing visual quality. Below are the settings listed that players should follow.
Display
Basic Display Settings
- Screen Shake: Player preference
- Subtitles: Player preference
- Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference
- Screen Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
Graphics
- Quality: Custom
- Resolution: 3840*2160
Basic Graphics Settings
- Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded
- Internal Resolution: 5
- Display Mode: Player preference
- Maximum Frame Rate: 120
- Ambient Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Motion Blur: Player preference
- VSync: Off
- NPCs: Crowded
- Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On
- Antialiasing: On
- Depth of Field Effect: On
- Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off
Detailed Graphics settings
- Lighting Quality: Ultra High
- Texture Quality: Highest
- Mesh Quality: Highest
- Shadow Quality: Highest
- Shader Quality: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Sampling Quality: Highest
- Bloom: High
- Input Delay Reduction: Off
Street Fighter 6 system requirements
Capcom has done an excellent job since Street Fighter 6 does not require high-end specifications to work smoothly and has even perfected it to run on most systems. However, with a high-end GPU, you can fine-tune all of the game's settings to get the most out of it.
Minimum requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit required)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GTX1060 (VRAM 6GB) / Radeon RX 580 (VRAM 4GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 60 GB available space
Recommended requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: RTX 2070 / Radeon RX 5700XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 60 GB available space
The above settings will give players the best Street Fighter 6 experience with RTX 4090. Follow Sporstkeeda for more SF 6 guides and news.