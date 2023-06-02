Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for Steam Deck

Street Fighter 6 is the seventh and the latest installment in the series. Developed and published by Capcom, the game features numerous graphical and technological improvements over its predecessor. The new World Tour mode is one of the major highlights this time around, allowing gamers to explore the streets of Metro City in an immersive experience.

While these upgrades are certainly impressive, they aren't resource heavy. For instance, the game only recommends an RTX 2070 for the GPU.

The Steam Deck is Valve's entry into the portable PC gaming space. Although it is a handheld device, it packs a punch for its size. The product can play almost all new triple-A releases conveniently, thanks to its 800p display and support for AMD's FSR.

While it is true that it doesn't possess the prowess of the RTX 2070, it can deliver solid results in Street Fighter 6. That said, this guide will take a closer look at the best SF6 graphics settings for the Steam Deck.

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings Steam Deck

Street Fighter 6 is perfectly playable on the Steam Deck. Despite the limitations of the device, it can handle even the most intense sequences pretty well. However, it is worth noting that the game is yet to receive a 'Verified' compatibility rating from Valve and official support from Capcom. Hence, you might face occasional issues in the title.

That said, with the correct graphics settings, you can eliminate most of these problems and enjoy a smooth and consistent fighting experience. The values suggested in this guide will optimize the game for stable framerates without compromising much on the visuals.

Keeping this in mind, here are the best graphics settings for Street Fighter 6 on the Steam Deck:

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: Player preference

Player preference Subtitles: Player preference

Player preference Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference

Player preference Screen Brightness: Anywhere between 40 to 55

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1280x720

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Standard

Standard Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Windowed

Windowed Maximum Frame Rate: 60

60 Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off VSync: On

On NPCs: Uncrowded

Uncrowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): Off

Off Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: Off

Off Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: On

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Mesh Quality: Normal

Normal Shadow Quality: Normal

Normal Shader Quality: Low

Low Effects Quality: Low

Low Sampling Quality: Standard

Standard Bloom: Off

These particular values will deliver the most optimal experience in Street Fighter 6 on the Steam Deck.

Exploring Street Fighter 6's PC system requirements

Despite being a new game, the system requirements for SF6 are quite moderate. They are:

Minimum requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit required)

Windows 10 (64-bit required) Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GTX1060 (VRAM 6GB) / Radeon RX 580 (VRAM 4GB)

GTX1060 (VRAM 6GB) / Radeon RX 580 (VRAM 4GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

Recommended requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: RTX 2070 / Radeon RX 5700XT

RTX 2070 / Radeon RX 5700XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

That covers the best graphics settings for Street Fighter 6 on the Steam Deck. However, if players are not satisfied with the results, it is advised to start out with these values and then tweak them as required.

