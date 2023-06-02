Best Street Fighter 6 ultrawide settings

Street Fighter 6 (SF6) was officially released on June 1, 2023, and is the latest title in Capcom's fighting-game series. Although the franchise is known for its 2D fighting-style arcade experience, the latest offering includes an open-world feature. With some fresh aspects as well as new fighters added to the game, it has received excellent reviews from the community.

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales Street Fighter 6 has just SMASHED the All-Time concurrent players of every Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, or Tekken game on Steam



All-Time Peak

• Street Fighter 6 - 64,000+

• Mortal Kombat 11 - 35,147

• Tekken 7 - 18,966

• Mortal Kombat X - 15,743

However, players may encounter some technical shortcomings while playing Street Fighter 6 on an ultrawide monitor. So in this article, let's learn about the ultrawide settings for the title and solutions to known issues.

Is ultrawide mode available in Street Fighter 6?

Unfortunately, there's no support for ultrawide settings in Street Fighter 6. There will be gray borders if you're playing on a wide monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It can be visually tricky to play with large borders on the screen.

Although it's not a common feature to implement ultrawide mode in fighting games, Mortal Kombat 11 did do so. However, it didn't look great because the walls were in awkward positions, and the health bars also felt quite unnatural.

Best Street Fighter 6 settings for an optimal experience

Regardless of what monitor you're using, you may still face several issues regarding Street Fighter 6's in-game performance. The title struggles to hold 60 FPS in World Tour for some people, and random stutters have been reported too.

So here are the most optimal settings to run SF6 at the highest FPS possible:

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Standard

Standard Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Borderless Windowed

Borderless Windowed Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Standard

Standard Battle Hub Participants: 40

40 Subsurface Scattering: On

On Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: On

Detailed Graphics Settings

Lighting Quality: Normal

Normal Texture Quality: Normal

Normal Mesh Quality: Normal

Normal Shadow Quality: Normal

Normal Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Sampling Quality: Standard

Standard Bloom: Standard

The following are some of the crucial in-game settings that you should change right away:

Turn off ambient occlusion and screen space reflections. These two settings will either cause slowdowns during matches or tank your FPS while running through World Tour, Battle Hub, or both. They have very little to no effect on the visual quality of the game, so turning them off won't be an issue.

Change your maximum frame rate from 60 FPS to 120 FPS. This will be excellent, mainly for the World Tour and the Battle Hub.

Keep the Battle Hub population to 40 people at most. It's not that taxing on your system while still maintaining the immersion of several people in your lobby.

Don't turn off Bloom, as it gives the game an extra glow.

Even though Street Fighter 6 has no fullscreen mode or ultrawide support, you can still enjoy the radical aspects of the title. It currently has 18 characters and is jam-packed with content, features, and a fantastic art style. Its standard edition is available at $59.99 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S.

