Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti

Street Fighter 6 was released by Capcom on June 2, 2023, as the latest installment in the fan-favorite fighting series. The game belongs to the arcade genre and provides a fresh experience to the player base with a few new tricks. The game features a vivid roster of 18 fighters, with most old faces and some new ones for players to master.
The overall art style and animations of Street Fighter 6 have impressed most of the community due to its vibrancy and smoothness. The abilities and movement also seem to have received some touchups that modernize it and make it more demanding than its prequels. Fortunately, the Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti can efficiently run these titles at the highest settings.
This article will highlight the best graphics settings for the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti in Street Fighter 6.
Street Fighter 6 graphics settings 4070
The Nvidia RTX 4070 is a fresh release and one of the highest-end graphics cards available on the market. It is a heavy-duty piece of silicon that can breeze through most modern titles with the best graphics settings and higher resolutions without a sweat.
Players can utilize the settings listed below to enjoy a smooth gaming experience.
Display
Basic Display Settings
- Screen Shake: Player preference
- Subtitles: Player preference
- Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference
- Screen Brightness: Anywhere between 40 to 55
Graphics
- Quality: Custom
- Resolution: 2560x1440
Basic Graphics Settings
- Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded
- Internal Resolution: 5
- Display Mode: Player preference
- Maximum Frame Rate: 120
- Ambient Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Motion Blur: Player preference
- VSync: Off
- NPCs: Crowded
- Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On
- Antialiasing: On
- Depth of Field Effect: On
- Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off
Detailed Graphics settings
- Lighting Quality: Ultra High
- Texture Quality: Highest
- Mesh Quality: Highest
- Shadow Quality: Highest
- Shader Quality: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Sampling Quality: High
- Bloom: High
- Input Delay Reduction: Off
Street Fighter 6 graphics settings 4070 Ti
The RTX 4070 Ti is a step above the 4070 as it brings more performance and can handle more render-heavy tasks. Players equipped with this graphics card can run this game at the best possible visual presets without facing any hiccups.
Here are the most optimal Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for the RTX 4070 Ti.
Display
Basic Display Settings
- Screen Shake: Player preference
- Subtitles: Player preference
- Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference
- Screen Brightness: Anywhere between 40 to 55
Graphics
- Quality: Custom
- Resolution: 2560x1440
Basic Graphics Settings
- Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded
- Internal Resolution: 5
- Display Mode: Player preference
- Maximum Frame Rate: 120
- Ambient Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Motion Blur: Player preference
- VSync: Off
- NPCs: Crowded
- Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On
- Antialiasing: On
- Depth of Field Effect: On
- Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off
Detailed Graphics settings
- Lighting Quality: Ultra High
- Texture Quality: Highest
- Mesh Quality: Highest
- Shadow Quality: Highest
- Shader Quality: Highest
- Effects Quality: Highest
- Sampling Quality: Highest
- Bloom: High
- Input Delay Reduction: Off
While both RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti can run the title at a 4k resolution, players are recommended to lower the load on their graphics cards. Additionally, users can also tweak specific settings like the NPCs and background object densities to maintain consistent frames per second (FPS). Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Street Fighter 6 graphics settings and bug-fix guides.