Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti

Street Fighter 6 was released by Capcom on June 2, 2023, as the latest installment in the fan-favorite fighting series. The game belongs to the arcade genre and provides a fresh experience to the player base with a few new tricks. The game features a vivid roster of 18 fighters, with most old faces and some new ones for players to master.

The overall art style and animations of Street Fighter 6 have impressed most of the community due to its vibrancy and smoothness. The abilities and movement also seem to have received some touchups that modernize it and make it more demanding than its prequels. Fortunately, the Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti can efficiently run these titles at the highest settings.

This article will highlight the best graphics settings for the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti in Street Fighter 6.

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings 4070

The Nvidia RTX 4070 is a fresh release and one of the highest-end graphics cards available on the market. It is a heavy-duty piece of silicon that can breeze through most modern titles with the best graphics settings and higher resolutions without a sweat.

Players can utilize the settings listed below to enjoy a smooth gaming experience.

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: Player preference

Player preference Subtitles: Player preference

Player preference Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference

Player preference Screen Brightness: Anywhere between 40 to 55

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 2560x1440

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Player preference

Player preference Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: On

On Motion Blur: Player preference

Player preference VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On

On Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: On

On Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Mesh Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: Highest

Highest Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Sampling Quality: High

High Bloom: High

High Input Delay Reduction: Off

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings 4070 Ti

The RTX 4070 Ti is a step above the 4070 as it brings more performance and can handle more render-heavy tasks. Players equipped with this graphics card can run this game at the best possible visual presets without facing any hiccups.

Here are the most optimal Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for the RTX 4070 Ti.

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Mesh Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: Highest

Highest Shader Quality: Highest

Highest Effects Quality: Highest

Highest Sampling Quality: Highest

Highest Bloom: High

High Input Delay Reduction: Off

While both RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti can run the title at a 4k resolution, players are recommended to lower the load on their graphics cards. Additionally, users can also tweak specific settings like the NPCs and background object densities to maintain consistent frames per second (FPS). Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Street Fighter 6 graphics settings and bug-fix guides.

